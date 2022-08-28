Coronation Street: 5 characters who desperately need a storyline

Coronation Street has a huge cast so it’s understandable that some don’t always get a storyline.

The ITV soap has sadly neglected some fan favourites for rather a long time.

So here are some characters who we think need a storyline…

Glenda has arrived on Coronation Street but has nothing to do (Credit: ITV)

Glenda Shuttleworth

Big name signings are all well and good – but you have to use them.

Actress Jodie Prenger became instantly iconic as Glenda Shuttleworth when she arrived a few weeks ago.

But other than telling Eileen Grimshaw that she smells like her dead nan, and setting Sean up with a hunky dentist, she’s not done much.

Do something with her for crying out loud!

Mary Taylor

What has happened to Mary Taylor?

The old Mary we all know and love was at the periphery of some of the street’s biggest storylines – famously standing up to Bethany Platt’s groomer and abuser as he tried to sell her abroad.

But now we’re lucky if she gets five minutes to tell a funny story before being packed up for her next stint.

We need more Mary!

Gemma needs something to do in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Winter

It pains us to say this – but Gemma Winter is being shamefully underused.

While she’s not exactly a brilliant choice for a major dramatic storyline, she can occasionally be the heart of the cobbles.

Give her some comedy japes and remind viewers that she can be fun!

Dylan Wilson has arrived on he cobbles – but he’s not been given anything to do (Credit: ITV)

Dylan Wilson

After literal years of not mentioning him, Sean remembered he had a son a couple of years ago.

And then suddenly he’s arrived – and living on the cobbles.

But that’s about it – he hasn’t been given anything to do since returning.

Does Billy do anything but watch Summer collapse? (Credit: ITV)

Billy Mayhew

The man of the cloth has become nothing more than a prop to the terminally dull Summer Spellman storyline.

That plot can’t even keep Summer conscious – let alone the rest of us – but Billy endures.

Where’s the man who was injecting heroin in church a few years ago?

He was far more interesting that what’s going on now.

