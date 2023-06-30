Former Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter have welcomed their first baby.

The couple, who are engaged, shared the happy news on their Instagram accounts. They also revealed the tot’s very unique name.

Chelsea, who played Amy Wyatt in the soap, and James, who played Jake Doland, announced their engagement last year.

Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter welcome first baby

Actress Chelsea shared a cute photo of the tot’s tiny feet on Instagram. She wrote: “The best thing that’s ever happened to us arrived a couple of weeks ago, and she’s absolutely class. The little love of our lives!”

Meanwhile, James took to his Instagram Stories to share the baby’s name.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world Cream Knuckleberry Baxter. May you eat, sleep, [bleep] with such ferocity your whole life! We love you.”

Many of the couple’s celebrity friends shared their congratulations in the comments. Emmerdale star Laura Norton – who plays Kerry Wyatt – said: “Just over the moon it’s going to be the best looking , funniest child on the planet, love you clever lady.”

Matt Willis commented: “Amazing!”

Fiona Wade wrote: “Congratulations beautiful girl!! I’m so soo happy for you guys!! Sending biggest love to you all.”

Mark Charnock added: “Oh my. Wondrousnes.”

Amanda Mealing said: “Oh my goodness, congratulations babe. You will both be amazing parents. SO much love to you all!!!”

Chelsea and James announced they were expecting their first baby in April. At the time, Chelsea showed off her bump on Instagram.

She wrote: “As if renovating a house wasn’t enough, we’ve decided to grow a baby at the same time! Officially MENTAL @jamesbaxterrealtalk. But we are so close to meeting our new little best mate!”

