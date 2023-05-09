Emmerdale's Charley Webb is on the red carpet and, in a bubble, Debbie Dingle
Charley Webb hits back after being trolled for her appearance in latest Instagram post

Charley has defended herself

By Tamzin Meyer

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has hit back after being trolled for her appearance in her latest Instagram post. Fans also rushed to the actress’ defence after the cruel comments.

In a recent social media post, trolls felt the need to comment on Charley’s appearance, suggesting that she looked ‘too skinny.’

Now, Charley has hit back after being trolled for her appearance, responding to a comment in her defence.

Coronation Street's Charley Webb is smiling
Charley was trolled in her Instagram comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb trolled for her appearance

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Monday May 8, 2023), Charley posted a series of videos and photos from the bank holiday.

In the first video she could be seen dancing and singing at her friend’s barbecue. The next photos showed Charley enjoying some family fun over the long weekend.

Charley captioned her post: “Bank holiday Beautiful Chaos,” she then listed what each slide was.

Sadly, some people trolled Charley via her Instagram comments after seeing her dancing video. They suggested that she was ‘too skinny.’

Emmerdale's Charley Webb is on the red carpet
Charley defended herself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley Webb hits back at Instagram trolls

Fans of the Debbie Dingle actress have defended her and also sent their love to her in the comments, sharing their support.

One person wrote: “Looks like a fab Bank Holiday. Stay blessed xxx And reading some unnecessary comments… Just wow… Nothing nice to say don’t bother. Have a good week Miss CW xxx.”

Another fan was full of support for Charley and added: “Are we gonna learn to stop commenting on each others bodies?”

Someone else also defended the star, commenting: “So… posts a video having fun, she’s ‘too thin’; posts ads, too many ads; potentially puts weight on, must be pregnant; pics of kids, shouldn’t expose them; no pics, ‘where’ve you gone’!! Is it any wonder people feel they can do no right!”

Charley then hit back at the trolls by replying to the comment in her defence, writing: “Innit,” along with a peace sign emoji.

Emmerdale - Debbie's Farewell Compilation

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

