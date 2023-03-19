Former EastEnders stars Ben Hardy and Jessica Plummer have split after an 18-month romance, it has been reported.

The couple both had separate stints on the BBC soap but found love in 2021 on another project.

EastEnders star Ben Hardy has reportedly split from co-star Jessica Plummer (Credit: Splash)

Ben played Peter Beale on the soap between 2013 and 2015 while Jessica played tragic murder victim Chantelle Atkins between 2019 and 2020.

They reportedly began dating after meeting on BBC drama The Girl Before.

The pair’s romance flourished behind the scenes with the pair later celebrating Ben’s belated birthday on a luxury holiday in Turkey.

Over time it’s taken its toll and recently they decided to call it a day.

He posted on Instagram about it being “the best fake birthday ever”.

But now after a whirlwind 18-month romance, the Sunday Mirror claims they have secretly split.

According to a source, Jessica unfollowed Ben on social media in December.

EastEnders couple ‘split after 18 month romance’

One source told the newspaper: “Ben and Jessica were besotted with each other but work has meant they spent a lot of time apart.

“Over time it’s taken its toll and recently they decided to call it a day.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted representatives for the stars for comment.

After quitting EastEnders both of their careers have flourished.

Ben went on to star in Hollywood blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse.

Jessica played Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The actor also played Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Amazon film The Voyeurs.

He is set to appear in romantic comedy Love at First Sight and gritty thriller Unicorns.

And while Ben found fame in EastEnders – Jessica was a big name signing for the soap.

She had previously enjoyed success in pop band Neon Jungle before playing Chantelle Atkins.

After leaving the soap she went on to compete on I’m A Celebrity in 2020, and then onto The Girl Before.

She will next appear alongside Amber Anderson and Tamsin Egerton in romance film Tell That to the Winter Sea.

