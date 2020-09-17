Alex Fletcher has revealed a dramatic hair transformation for her role in Hollyoaks.

The actress was appearing on Steph McGovern’s new daily Channel 4 show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, when she showed off her new ‘do.

The 44 year old also teased intriguing new Hollyoaks storylines in the lead-up to Christmas.

Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher dyes her hair

After the show, mum-of-two Alex took to Instagram to show off her new red hair.

Pictured on set with fellow Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, she captioned the image: “Thanks @packedlunchc4 for having me and Nick today.

“Chatting all things @hollyoaksofficial.

“Oh and I’ve got a new hairdo thanks to @faganshair #redhairdontcare.”

Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher debuted new red hair (Credit: Channel 4)

Is the hair transformation for the show?

Alex, who plays Diane Hutchinson in the Channel 4 soap, told Steph that the new hair was part of a new storyline.

She also revealed that Hollyoaks production staff asked if she wanted to wear a wig instead.

However, Alex told them that she wanted to “just go for it”.

I keep looking at myself and going: ‘Ooh, there’s me!’

“I keep looking at myself and going: ‘Ooh, there’s me!” she said of her hair colouring.

“It’s a big change. It’s part of the story. They were like: ‘Do you want a wig or do you just want to go for it?’ I like it!”

Alex’s followers loved the new look (Credit: Channel 4)

How did her followers react?

It wasn’t long before an army of followers complimented Alex on her new look.

“Your new look is everything. Can’t wait to see it on screen,” one follower said.

Another wrote: “OMG you look gorgeous!!”

A third said: “This colour really suits you! You look so much younger.”

Alex was shown images of her old Brookside look (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Alex say about Hollyoaks?

Alex also opened up about some of the storylines coming up in Hollyoaks.

“Christmas is going to be big for us,” she teased, referring to her and Nick, who plays on-screen husband Tony.

“Something major happens.

“It’s kind of this love triangle – who is she going to be with?”

It wasn’t just Alex’s current hair transformation that got tongues wagging.

Steph showed a pictured from her Brookside days, big perm and all.

The early 1990s had a lot to answer for.

