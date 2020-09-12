As of next week all of the four main British soaps will back to their normal slots and days.

This comes after months of disruption due to coronavirus.

Lockdown meant that each of the Big Four soaps had to cut filming for over two months.

Since resuming, they have had to work hard to catch up on filming backlogged episodes.

Soap EastEnders is just days away from going back to normal (Credit: BBC)

Soaps will be back to normal from Monday 16th

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson thinks it is an ‘incredible achievement’ for all four soaps to be back at full volume next week.

The ITV soap’s executive producer feels ‘really proud’.

Read more: Claire King announces Kim Tate’s Emmerdale return

EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and her own show Emmerdale are getting back to full episode output amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m really proud of all of us, I put a message on Facebook last night saying that there’s brand new episodes of Hollyoaks, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders on the telly tonight and a huge congratulations to all of us.

“Because I think for all the soaps to be back on screen and back to full volume next week, it’s an incredible achievement.”

Emmerdale will resume normal times and days from this upcoming Monday (Credit: ITV)

Soaps forced to pause filming due to lockdown

Emmerdale resumed filming on May 20.

Jane admitted it has been “quite daunting” knowing the TV industry has been watching.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe learns his fate after police cart him off

She added to Metro.co.uk: “It’s quite daunting because we all knew that the rest of the industry is watching us and not just in this country, around the world as well, to see if the quality is still the same so I’m just really proud of us all.

“It’s weird to think we started back on May 20th. I feel like we’re the grandparents of returning to shooting.”

Have you missed not having Coronation Street on for six episodes a week? (Credit: ITV)

And Emmerdale is set for a jaw-dropping Christmas

Earlier this week, Jane teased Emmerdale viewers that they will have their “hands over their face” during the soap’s Christmas Day episode this year.

She said: “When Christmas Day is over and done with and you’ve opened all your presents, there’s a massive present when Emmerdale comes on.

“There’s such a surprise box ready to be opened.

“I think all the viewers will be watching the screen with their hands over their face going, ‘No, I did not see that coming!’ I can’t wait for the Christmas Day episode.”

Are you excited for the soaps to come back fully? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.