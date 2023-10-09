Adam Barton was mentioned in Emmerdale tonight (Monday, October 9) and was revealed to have been in touch with Cain.

He had made Cain aware of the trouble that Aaron was in over in Italy with a group of gangsters.

But, who was Adam Barton in Emmerdale? Why did he leave the village?

Adam is the son of Moira and James Barton (Credit: ITV)

Who was Adam Barton?

Adam Barton is the son of Moira and James Barton. He’s also the step-brother of Pete, Ross, Holly, Finn, Matty and Isaac.

The character was played by Adam Thomas, first appearing in 2009 and leaving the soap in 2018.

Adam and Katie were an item (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barton and Katie Addyman

Initially, Adam became interested in Katie when Ross made a bet with him as to who could get with her first.

Katie was furious when she found out about the bet but soon forgave Adam and got into a relationship with him.

Adam soon became paranoid that Katie was just using him and didn’t love him, soon drawing his own attention towards Victoria Sugden.

After finding out the truth about his father, Adam soon saw red and ended up accidentally harming Andy Sugden by starting up a tractor and causing his arm to get trapped in it.

Katie sided with Andy, making Adam furious. The couple then decided to split up.

Victoria and Adam were married (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barton and Victoria Sugden

After being friends for a while, Adam and Victoria started a relationship in 2015.

For Vic’s 21st birthday, Adam proposed to her. Vic agreed to marry him but soon changed her mind as she worried that she was too young for marriage.

Upset, Adam then sought comfort from Vanessa Woodfield and soon ended up having a one night stand with her.

Adam was then led to believe that he was the father of Vanessa’s baby, putting strain on his relationship with Vic.

It was then revealed that Kirin Kotecha was the real father of baby Johnny, breaking Adam’s heart.

Adam later made peace with Victoria but their relationship ended when she found out that Adam had kissed Vanessa again.

When Adam left the village, Vic tried to stop him from leaving, upset at how they’d left things but failed.

Holly overdosed (Credit: ITV)

Grieving lost relatives

Adam has had to grieve many of his relatives during his time in the village.

Believing John to be his father at that point, Adam was heartbroken when John died in a car accident in 2012.

Adam’s step-sister, Holly Barton, also passed away in 2016 after overdosing from heroin.

Adam also lost his biological father, James, in the Hotten Bypass car accident.

His step-brother, Finn, died in 2017 after being fatally shot by Emma Barton before Emma’s own death at the hands of Moira.

Adam left the soap in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Why did Adam Barton leave Emmerdale?

Moira Barton killed Emma Barton by pushing her off the viaduct bridge. However, Adam protected Moira by confessing to the crime himself.

On the day of his prison sentencing in 2018, Aaron and Cain helped Adam escape a prison van and leave the country.

Adam then headed off to Budapest on a cargo ship before planning on starting afresh in France.

Adam is in touch with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Could Adam Barton return to the village?

In 2021, Aaron joined Adam of the run after leaving the village. Recently, Adam told Cain that Aaron was in trouble, prompting Cain to bring Aaron back to the Dales.

With Adam still being in touch with Aaron and Cain, could he come back? Or, will he continue to stay on the run?

