9 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including two exits, a pregnancy shock and village feud

Emmerdale spoilers this week can reveal a village in a state of chaos. As the residents attempt to clear up after the devastating storm, secrets come to light.

Two villagers announce that they will be leaving. But who?

Elsewhere, a feud breaks out between the village clean-up committee.

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers, Kerry learns of a shocking pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Chas and Al‘s affair continues.

All these Emmerdale spoilers, and more, below.

The villagers survey the damage (Credit: ITV)

1. The clear-up commences in Emmerdale spoilers

In the wake of the storm, Bernice organises a group to deal with the storm damage.

With the village left in tatters, can the residents put Emmerdale back together again?

And will Bernice’s bossiness ruffle feathers?

Bob’s resentment towards bossy Bernice grows (Credit: ITV)

2. Bernice is at loggerheads with Bob

As the village sets about repairing the devastation, Bernice appoints Bob as her deputy.

However, he quickly begins to feel put upon.

As Bernice becomes bossier, Bob’s resentment also grows.

It’s clear that Bernice is thriving, as the leader of the operation.

But can Bob knock her off her perch?

The affair between Chas and Al continues (Credit: ITV)

3. Chas and Al lie to their family and friends

In spite of the previous week’s casualties, Chas and Al’s affair continues.

As Chas lies to Paddy and Aaron, Al attempts to placate Kerry.

He does his best to slow down her wedding plans.

In secret, he tells Chas that they will run away together soon.

Chas is worried Aaron will tell all about her affair (Credit: ITV)

4. Chas manipulates Aaron

Chas continues to worry that Aaron will spill the beans about her affair with Al.

After being encouraged by Paddy to talk with his mother, Aaron agrees.

When Aaron accuses her of still being with Al, Chas denies it. She emotionally blackmails Aaron into backing off.

She is pleased when it seems as though Aaron is considering leaving the village again.

Chas’s shiftiness leads Paddy to suspect something might be amiss (Credit: ITV)

5. Paddy’s suspicions are aroused

With news of Aaron’s impending departure, Paddy expresses sadness.

His suspicions are raised when Chas covers for her true feelings.

Slowly, things begin to stack up for Paddy, and he starts to worry.

Could he uncover Chas and Al’s affair?

Chloe tells Kerry that she wants to leave the village (Credit: ITV)

6. More Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe wants to leave

Feeling alone, Chloe is sick of the village.

She decides that she is going to leave, for Leeds.

What does this mean for Mackenzie and his secret love child?

Will Chloe go?

Kerry is floored when Chloe reveals that she is pregnant with Mack’s baby (Credit: ITV)

7. Kerry learns about Chloe’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, frustrated by Chloe’s actions towards Mackenzie, Kerry confronts her.

She is saddened to learn that Chloe plans to leave the village.

This turns to astonishment when Chloe reveals that she is pregnant.

David returns to the village, and strikes up a business partnership with Bernice (Credit: ITV)

8. More Emmerdale spoilers: David returns to the village

With the village in a state of recovery, David returns.

Bernice reminds him that he needs to start bringing in customers again.

Surveying the damage, David worries about the setback to his business.

Bernice proposes an offer which might pull the village back together.

Leyla is evasive when Victoria asks her if she’ll be seeing Liam (Credit: ITV)

9. Leyla evades the question

Meanwhile, Victoria asks Leyla if she plans on seeing Liam.

Leyla is shifty and evasive in her answer.

What does she have planned?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

