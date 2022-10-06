12 Emmerdale spoilers including death tragedy, surprise return and three affairs

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Faith Dingle succeeds in ending her own life.

Faith’s death comes as her family make her final wishes come true, and Diane Sugden returns to the village.

Meanwhile, Chas and Al hook up as Faith lies dying.

Elsewhere, Nate and Tracy give in to their passions.

And, on the eve of the wedding, Harriet makes a play for Will‘s heart.

Find out everything that’s happening in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

The Dingles and Faith’s friends have bought the beach to Emmerdale! (Credit: ITV)

1. The Dingles bring the seaside to Faith

After a conversation with Aaron, Faith comes up with an idea. She’s going to take her family to the seaside!

But when Faith’s health takes a turn for the worse, plans for the trip are canned.

Yet determined that the family visit to the beach will go ahead, the Dingles set to work.

The family build a fake beach in the village.

Faith is overjoyed when she sees what her family and friends have done.

Faith is thrilled as Diane returns to the village (Credit: ITV)

2. Diane returns to the village

With Faith enjoying her time at the ‘beach’ with her friends and family, she is thrilled to see an old friend return.

As Diane arrives, Faith squeals with happiness.

Chas and Rodney are pleased as they know they have done a good thing for her.

After a day on the beach with her family and friends, Faith’s heart is full (Credit: ITV)

3. Faith’s perfect day ends

Having spent the day on the beach with her family and friends, Faith is feeling content.

She is delighted when Cain asks her to dance.

With the day over, she is utterly content.

4. Faith says her goodbyes

However, Moira is unsettled when she hears Faith’s hints that she might end her life soon.

She attempts to convince Faith not to go through with her plan.

While Faith reassures Moira that she has changed her mind, a secretive look reveals her true intentions.

Realising what Faith has done, Cain tries to keep Faith comfortable before her death (Credit: ITV)

5. Faith takes her own life

Alone in bed, Faith takes one last look at the pictures from her day at the beach.

She prepares to end her own life, alone.

6. Cain is with Faith at the end

But when Cain arrives, moments later, he realises what she has done.

A devastated Cain attempts to keep Faith comfortable as she lies dying.

He is left heartbroken as Faith breathes her last.

More Emmerdale spoilers

As Faith lies dying, Chas and Al are snuggled up in bed together (Credit: ITV)

7. Chas and Al play away as Faith is dying

Secret lovers Al and Chas meet at a hotel.

Al tries to cheer Chas up as she worries about Faith.

Chas agrees to ignore her woes, and Al switches her phone to silent.

It means repeat phone calls from Paddy go unanswered.

Will Chas come to regret her latest hookup with Al?

A charged moment leads to an illicit encounter between Nate and ex Tracy (Credit: ITV)

8. Emmerdale spoilers: Nate and Tracy are on and off again

Although Tracy is thrown when she sees Nate and Naomi together, she promises Vanessa that she will tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie.

Sexual chemistry soon gets in the way, and the pair hook up.

They both feel awkward as they get re-dressed following their forbidden encounter.

Suddenly, they hear Vanessa approaching…

Tracy hurries Nate out the back door as she hears Vanessa approaching (Credit: ITV)

9. Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa catches Nate and Tracy out?

As Vanessa approaches, Tracy rushes an almost-naked Nate out of the back door.

However, Vanessa soon spots Nate’s phone and jeans.

Her suspicions are confirmed when Nate arrives to reclaim the items.

Later, Tracy confesses that she is still into Nate.

Will she go ahead with her engagement to Ollie?

Will and Harriet share a charged moment (Credit: ITV)

10. Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet and Will share a moment

When Will is downbeat on his stag do, he attempts to downplay things to Bob.

He tells Bob that his declaration to Harriet was a drunken mistake.

But, when he and Harriet share a charged moment, she’s convinced of his feelings for her.

As Dan picks up on the awkwardness in the room, Harriet covers for them both.

Later, Harriet bails from attending the wedding.

At the scrapyard, Will and Harriet face their feelings for one another (Credit: ITV)

11. Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet makes a play for Will’s heart

The night before the wedding, Will confronts Harriet.

He demands to know why she won’t be attending the wedding, and arranges to meet her later.

Sensing something wrong, Kim goes looking for Will at the scrapyard.

Finding Will and Harriet there, she listens in as Harriet declares her love.

What will she do with this knowledge?

Will the wedding go ahead?

Nicola and Charles argue about her complaint to the bishop (Credit: ITV)

12. Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola jeopardises Charles’s role in the village

Charles is hurt when he learns that someone complained about him to the bishop.

Suspecting that it might be Nicola, he tells Naomi not to take matters into her own hands.

After running into Nicola in the village, the pair argue about her complaint.

Nicola emerges triumphant when the bishop believes her lies.

She seems unsympathetic when Laurel tells her that her actions could cost the village a genuinely good vicar.

Will Nicola change her mind?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

