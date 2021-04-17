Windsor has been hit by a power cut just hours before Prince Philip’s funeral is due to take place.

Shop owners and residents living in the Royal town have been plunged into a black out.

It comes just a few short hours before the Duke Of Edinburgh is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

Windsor and Prince Philip: Town suffers a power cut hours before funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

An employee from the local branch of Waterstones tweeted: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ll be opening a little late today!

“There’s been a power cut on our street. I’ll update you all as soon as we’re up and running.”

A local resident, meanwhile, added: “So on the day of the funeral, power cut in Windsor….(diverting all power to those who need it I’m sure).”

Prince Philip’s funeral takes place in Windsor today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Windsor and Prince Philip: What time does the funeral start?

Prince Philip’s funeral is taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle from 2.20pm today (April 17, 2021).

Television coverage of the historical event will air on BBC, ITV and Sky News, with mourners being urged to stay at home to watch.

Meanwhile, armed police have descended in Windsor to carry out rigorous security checks.

Cops have been spotted searching down drains and patrolling the nearby river before the funeral begins.

Their presence around Windsor Castle has been described as a ‘ring of steel’.

A ‘ring of steel’ has been set up by police (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is attending Prince Philip’s funeral?

Due to Covid restrictions, only 30 guests will be in attendance as Prince Philip is laid to rest.

The Queen will be sitting alone because of the ongoing pandemic.

Before the funeral begins, Prince Charles and Princess Anne will lead a procession from Windsor Castle to the chapel.

Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Harry will also be walking behind them.

They will all follow Prince Philip’s coffin, which will arrive at St George’s Chapel on the back of his Land Rover.

The vehicle has been converted especially for the funeral, having been designed by the Duke before he died.