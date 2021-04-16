The Queen will ‘behave with dignity’ at the funeral of Prince Philip, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

According to reports, Her Majesty is said to be “in control” and “bearing up well” ahead of the ceremony on Saturday (April 17).

Philip, her husband of over 70 years, died on Friday April 9, aged 99, after a dutiful and incredibly long life.

The Queen is ‘bearing up’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Archbishop says the Queen will handle Prince Philip’s funeral with ‘dignity’

Because of Covid restrictions, only 30 close family members will be in attendance at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the Queen will display “extraordinary dignity and courage” during the trying day.

Read more: Prince Philip news: Duke ‘had twinkle in his eye to the end,’ claims former Palace aide

Archbishop Welby said: “We really have to avoid judging from anything external.

She’s the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

“She’s the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years.

“I think that must be a very, very profound thing… in anybody’s life.”

Meanwhile, a source said the Queen is ‘bearing up well’.

An insider added to The Sun: “Final preparations going on today and she is in control.”

It’ll be a tough day for Her Majesty (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Why will Meghan not be at the funeral?

One person who won’t be attending the Duke’s funeral is Meghan Markle.

The pregnant Duchess Of Sussex is staying at home in California on the advice of her by doctors, reports claim.

However, other reports say that the Queen is understanding of her situation.

Read more: Meghan Markle news: Duchess to ‘make private arrangements’ to honour Prince Philip

Furthermore, those who can’t attend the ceremony tomorrow are expected to make their own private arrangements when it comes to honouring Philip.

This includes watching the ceremony on special live feeds.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.