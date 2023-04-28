William, Prince of Wales had an adorable response yesterday (Thursday April 27) as a young boy mistook him for the King.

Prince William and wife Kate were in Merthyr Tydfil as part of a two-day visit to Wales.

Following an afternoon at the headquarters of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team – which saw the Waleses try out abseiling and also participate in a rescue drill – William and Kate spent time at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

There they distributed pizzas to rescue crew members and met other patrons of the club. But one young lad in attendance amused onlookers as he misidentified Wills as the monarch.

Cheers 🍻

Thank you for having us for a drink and a chat about life in the community here in Dowlais! Iechyd da 🍻

Diolch am ein croesawu i rannu diod a chael sgwrs am fywyd yn y gymuned yma yn Nowlais! pic.twitter.com/qEKWH7sL1d — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2023

William, Prince of Wales chats with little boy

The excited boy was sitting next to William, 40, as the royal addressed several people sitting around nearby tables. The relaxed chat – at a venue where the rescue team is said to congregate when off duty – saw royal fans spending time with Wills with drinks glasses in front of them.

The Waleses also greeted admirers outside the club, with Wills posing with another young child at one point for a pic. He happily pointed which way the youngster should look as child’s parents’ took a snap on a phone.

‘You’re the King!’

William also helped guide the young boy inside the club as he got the royal’s rank mixed up.

“You’re the King!” the boy excitedly exclaimed. As the boy beamed and those around him smiled at the exchange, William gently corrected him: “No I’m not, not me. My father is.”

Prince William is mistaken for the King by a little boy (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Over on Twitter, fans were impressed with how William and Kate interacted with people at the rugby club.

“You both are so natural and great with people,” one social media user reacted to a video of the visit. “Such a lovely couple,” added someone else.

You are amazing together, great couple.

A third person gushed over the footage: “It’s so good to see you and more in Wales. You are amazing together, great couple, lovely family. All is respect, dignity, loyalty, trust and duties with you.”

And yet another claimed: “So welcoming, approachable, shaking people’s hands, conversing, laughing, joking, smiling and become connected and committed to the public. They don’t need airs and graces just because of who they are, they unite themselves with the people and always show their appreciation.”

Meanwhile a fifth person concluded: “William and Catherine are so dignified and genuine. I adore them both, and their lovely family, of course.”

Read more: William Prince of Wales should have been ‘honest’ with public over secret phone hacking settlement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.