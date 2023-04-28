Princess Kate praised for her behaviour as eagle-eyed royal fans spot tiny detail in new outing

Princess Kate was praised for her behaviour on Twitter as royal fans spotted a particular detail during a recent engagement.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were in Merthyr Tydfil yesterday (Thursday April 27) as part of a two-day visit to Wales.

They spent Thursday afternoon at Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters. There they had a go at abseiling and also took part in a rescue role play. Afterwards, the Waleses popped into nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

Princess Kate smiles as she chats with rescue team members in the rugby club (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate and Prince William ‘get the pizzas in’

On arrival Kate and William made a beeline for a pizza van in the car park – and were seen to carry pizza boxes into the club. There the royals reportedly handed over 12 pizzas worth £120 to the mountain rescue team crew and other members of the community.

According to reports, the pizza order included three Margheritas, three pepperonis, three BBQ chickens and three pizzas with a goat’s cheese topping.

However, while many fans on social media were enamoured with the sight of Kate and Wills branching out into pizza delivery, several couldn’t help but comment about the different approach each one took.

Royal fans remark on Kate and William

That’s because it seems Kate was carrying more of the doughy gifts than William!

“I like how Kate is carrying the most,” one Twitter user responded, with a laughing emoji, to a tweet from the @KensingtonRoyal account. Then someone else replied to that poster, agreeing: “First thing I noticed too!”

Another person echoed the thought, making use of a ‘strong’ emoji: “I love that the Princess is carrying more pizzas!”

I love that the Princess is carrying more pizzas!

While a fourth chipped in: “Katherine carrying more pizza boxes and neatly too.” And yet another person referred to the tally for each: “7:5 for Kate.” Among the other comments left, someone else joked: “Do I have to tip?”

Princess Kate and Prince William carry pizzas… but Kate appears to carry more than Wills (Credit: Instagram)

‘Pass us a slice, please!’

However, one suspicious observer wasn’t convinced the pizza boxes actually contained pizza. That Twitter user claimed: “They are empty. Can tell by the way her arms are positioned.”

Someone else jibed: “Did ya pay for them?” And another unmoved onlooker pondered: “Are they going to share any of that?”

But share pizza Kate and William certainly did, with footage showing them handing out boxes inside the club.

Anyone for Pizza?

Pwy sy eisiau pizza?@DowlaisRfc pic.twitter.com/srRjgzyzkC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2023

However, those watching the royals at the pizza van did not appear to receive a slice. Even though a voice could be heard calling out for a bite as the Waleses made their way inside.

The couple, who reportedly stayed in a local bed and breakfast overnight, are expected to fulfil more appearances today (Friday April 28).

