William and Kate share Easter plans as they chat to children of key workers during first virtual engagement

Prince William and Kate have said that "a lot of chocolate" will be eaten in their house this Easter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking during their first-ever virtual royal engagement.

Kensington Palace shared footage of their video call with Casterton Primary Academy yesterday (April 8).

William and Kate spoke to the children of key workers via a video chat (Credit: Instagram)

In the video, William and Kate are in high spirits, laughing and joking with the children of key workers who are continuing to work during the pandemic.

The couple were calling from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, which they share with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate wore a spring-like yellow Zara jumper that's now sold out.

The royals were keen to thank the staff at the school for all their hard work during the crisis.

You should be very proud of her. They're doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers.

They also spoke to kids at the school, who showed off pictures they had drawn of their hero parents.

Both the teachers and the pupils wore bunny ears for their Easter chat with the couple.

"We should have put our bunny ears on," Kate laughed.

"That's a strong look," William added.

The couple appeared to have a blast on the call (Credit: Instagram)

Chatting to kids Harris and Lloyd, Kate introduced herself and her husband.

"I'm Catherine and this is William next to me," she said.

"Are you holding up pictures of your mummies and daddies?" Kate asked.

Harris revealed his mum worked for the NHS and he was "really proud of her".

"I agree, you should be very proud of her. They're doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers," Kate said.

The couple also spoke to two sisters who were at the school.

One showed off a paper bunch of flowers, while another laughed at William when he asked if she'd made "a handbag".

The tot had, in fact, made an Easter bag to carry her eggs!

"Lots of chocolate"

Staff also told the couple: "Have a lovely Easter with the children."

They also asked: "[Will there be] lots of chocolate at your house?"

"There will be a lot of chocolate eaten here, don't worry," William assured them.

Kate laughed at her hubby: "You keep eating it!"

Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Education Trust, which runs the school, was also on the call.

She said the children had also asked the duke and duchess who the best famous person they'd ever met was.

"The duchess said that Prince George has been watching lots of David Attenborough's Blue Planet so that would probably be hers. The duke said his favourite people weren't actually famous," she revealed.

Virtual bouquet

Kate was also given a virtual bouquet by one of the kids.

Anita revealed: "He spent so much time on it and called himself the origami king. He did a virtual handover of his posey. He was very proud."

She added: "The flowers had ladybirds on them and the duchess said her Louis loved ladybirds and had been in out in the garden looking for them."

Kate also thanked the teachers for keeping the school open.

She said: "For all the parents who are key workers, to know that their children, the normality is there for them and they've got the structure and they've got a safe place to be, so really really well done. I know it's not easy circumstances but it's fantastic."

