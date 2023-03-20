William and Kate ‘terrified’ over Harry and Meghan coronation reunion, expert claims

William and Kate are “terrified” of reuniting with Harry and Meghan at the Coronation, an Australian pundit has claimed.

Commentator Louise Roberts alleged the “increasingly more outrageous” Sussexes could share ‘royal secrets’ after the May 6 ceremony.

And, according to Sky News Australia, that might indicate the Prince and Princess of Wales – and other royals – are unwilling to “tell them anything”.

William and Kate, as well as other members of the royal family, are ‘terrified’, one royal expert reckons (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate claims

Roberts alleged during the channel’s Royal Report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use their attendance to ‘remain relevant’ in the US.

She claimed: “It’s a simple equation for the Sussexes: their value is their proximity to the royal family.”

Ms Roberts also accused the Sussexes of “hypocrisy”, adding: “They’re only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.”

Furthermore, the journalist feels interactions with Harry’s relatives could end up as content for consumption on the other side of the pond.

William and Kate recently attended the 2023 St Patrick’s Day Parade (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Who knows what they’ll say?’

Roberts speculated: “They’re becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims as well. Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?

“The problem is anyone who could be close to them for example William and Kate, won’t tell them anything. Everyone is terrified.”

Everyone is terrified.

Roberts continued with her claims: “Everything is for sale. Every indiscretion or aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

Elsewhere in Sky News Australia’s Royal Report, another contributor believes Harry and Meghan won’t appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Angela Mollard claimed: “People loathe them. There is no chance they’ll appear on the balcony.”

ED! has approached Kensington Palace for comment.

Whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation on May 6 is currently unconfirmed (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation?

Speculation as to whether the Sussexes will make the trip over to the UK for the coronation has made headlines for weeks.

Furthermore, it has been reported that as their son Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day, the couple may decide to spend part of the day with him.

However, neither Archie nor his little Lilibet are expected to attend the ceremony of their grandfather themselves.

Additionally, a source has previously indicated the Duke and Duchess might receive a cool welcome from other royals.

A friend reportedly said: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me: ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

Read more: Prince William admits ‘sadness’ in new speech as wife Kate takes on huge role

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.