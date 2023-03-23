William and Kate doing all they can to ensure Prince Louis doesn’t become an ‘offshoot like Harry’

Prince William and Kate are reportedly doing all they can to ensure Prince Louis doesn’t end up feeling “left out” amid claims they fear he could “offshoot like Harry”.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken openly about feeling as if he is the “spare” to William’s heir.

And, following the fallout between the brothers, it appears that the Prince and Princess of Wales do not want history to repeat itself with their three children.

Prince William and wife Kate are said to be keen to ensure Prince Louis isn’t ‘left out’ (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate want George ‘supported by his siblings’

According to royal expert Angela Mollard, William and Kate plan on using the upcoming coronation to ensure Prince Louis – their youngest son – has a strong bond with the monarchy.

It’s been claimed that all three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis – will attend.

Angela claimed to the Express that including Louis in the celebrations will hopefully ensure he doesn’t go down the same route as his uncle when he is older.

She has previously said that, when George takes the throne, he will need to be “supported by his siblings”.

So, in order to ensure that Louis is there for when Prince George becomes King, William and Kate are said to want him to have the memories of the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

They ‘do not want an offshoot like Harry’

She then claimed that having all three of the children there will lessen the chance of a rift in the future.

Angela had previously said that the family of five “very much” stick together.

They do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future.

She went on to allege that they enforce the rule that “we’re a family, we do it all together”.

Angela then claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales “do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future”.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

It’s claimed Prince Louis will attend the coronation with his siblings George and Charlotte (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Prince Harry attend the coronation?

It’s still unclear whether Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will attend the coronation of King Charles this spring.

It’s due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 – and it’s been confirmed they have been invited.

However, if they do come, one expert has claimed to ED! they “may not want roles” at the service.

PR expert Shannon Peerless told us: “It’s looking like any official roles for the couple are out of the question. But this was to be expected with them no longer being working royals.

“But they’re unlikely to want official roles at the coronation because there is still plenty of anger bubbling away under the surface. They want to keep their distance to maintain a level of self-respect after the way they’ve been treated.”

Read more: Princess Kate sends clear ‘message’ to Harry and Meghan with new Prince Louis picture

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.