Princess Kate sends clear ‘message’ to Meghan and Harry with new Prince Louis picture

Princess Kate sent a clear “message” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her choice of images to celebrate Mother’s Day, one expert has claimed.

Kate and William shared two images to social media yesterday (March 19).

One picture featured Kate sitting in a tree with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The other saw Kate tickling a cheeky Prince Louis as she held him in her arms.

And brand and culture expert Nick Ede has exclusively told ED! that he’s spotted a hidden “message” behind the picture of Kate and her youngest son.

Prince Louis showed his playful character at the Platinum Jubilee Credit: BBC)

Princess Kate sends ‘message’ to Meghan and Harry

Nick told us: “It shows that she is in control of her family that they are a unit.

“The picture centres on her and not the prince, which makes the image more striking.”

It sends a message of solidarity and fun, which is something that Meghan and Harry’s images often don’t have.

He added: “And it sends a message of solidarity and fun, which is something that Meghan and Harry’s images often don’t have.”

Speaking about Prince Louis, Nick added: “I think she definitely knows that Louis is the cheeky prince and this loving image proves just that. It’s a great way to show her softer side and loving side too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate’s ‘accessible and open’

Nick also commented that the pictures the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to share on Mother’s Day show her “love for her children”.

He said: “I think she probably had a lot of shots to choose from but decided on the best ones which were the ones she sent out to the media.

“I think Kate has been on point with her choice of images. Remember these will be seen around the world and once again it shows her sense of fun and also love for her children in a very English way.

“The children in their casual denim and her in her white trainers dressed down is a perfect way to present the future queen as accessible and open.”

Royal fans react

Fans of the Prince and Princess of Wales loved the pictures when they were shared online.

“Happy Mother’s Day to our lovely Princess, a wonderful mummy to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis,” said one.

Another added: “Happy Mother’s Day to you Catherine. It is so clear to see through the pictures how wonderful and doting mum you are.”

A third then commented: “Nice to see the kids being kids, dressed in everyday clothes.”

“Such a pretty family! You guys are so lucky to have each other! Happy Mother’s Day to you dear Princess and to your incredible children!” said another well-wisher.

Read more: Princess Kate and William ‘terrified’ over prospect of Harry and Meghan coronation reunion

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on our story.