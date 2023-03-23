William and Kate handed huge boost ahead of Coronation following Harry’s memoir furore

Kate and William have been handed a huge boost ahead of the coronation following the furore over Harry’s memoir.

The royal couple have seen a spike in popularity once more, which is good news considering the coronation is just over a month away!

Kate and William handed huge boost

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been handed a huge boost in the run up to the coronation, it has been reported.

A new survey conducted by YouGov reveals that the Prince and Princess of Wales have seen a spike in their popularity.

The poll was conducted between March 18 and March 20 and asked the British public whether they had a positive or negative for each Royal Family member.

Answers ranged from ‘very positive’ to ‘very negative’.

The results of the poll show that Prince William had the highest rating.

72% of respondents saying that they had a “very” or “fairly” positive opinion of the royal.

Kate was the second most popular, with 70% of respondents stating that had positive opinions of the Princess of Wales.

Kate and William popularity on the rise again after Spare furore

Kate’s popularity rating was tied with Princess Anne’s, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, the King’s popularity score currently stands at 63%, according to YouGov.

However, it’s not as good news for his wife, Camilla. Her popularity percentage is just 48%.

The latest popularity percentages are an increase from a poll held following the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

The book saw the royals’ popularity take a hit, according to YouGov.

Camilla, Kate, and William’s popularity scores are up by two percent each, compared to January.

The King, meanwhile, has seen a one percent increase in his popularity score.

The increase in popularity will be a huge boost for not only the Waleses, but the Royal Family as a whole, with the coronation fast approaching.

Waleses doing ‘all they can’ to ensure Louis doesn’t do a Harry

The latest news about the Waleses comes after it was reported that they’re doing “all they can” to ensure Louis doesn’t become an “offshoot” like Harry.

According to royal expert Angela Mollard, William and Kate plan to ensure Louis has a “strong bond” with the monarchy.

Angela told The Express that the hope is that if Louis attends the coronation celebrations, he wont go down the same route as his uncle when he’s older.

She then said that when the time comes, George will need to be supported by his siblings when he takes the throne.

The royal expert then claimed that the Waleses “very much” stick together.

She then claimed William and Kate “do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future”.

