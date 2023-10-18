Prince William ‘finally wins’ in major decision over George’s future leaving Kate ‘heartbroken’: ‘She’ll miss him terribly’

Prince William has “finally” won with a major decision made over Prince George‘s future, it has been reported.

The decision has left Kate heartbroken, as she will miss her son “terribly”.

Kate has lost in a fight with William over George’s future (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William ‘finally wins’ over Kate in major decision over George’s future

The Prince of Wales finally has his wish regarding George’s future, it has been reported.

It has been reported that Prince George, 10, will be attending Eton boarding school when it’s time for him to go to secondary school.

Kate Middleton has reportedly been fighting against William’s plans to send their eldest son to the elite boarding school. However, it seems as though William finally has his wish for his son to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source said: “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

The Princess of Wales is “heartbroken” to be losing her son to Eton (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate will ‘miss’ George ‘terribly’ after William decision

The source then continued. “Plus, she’ll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won,” they then said.

Prince William began attending Eton back in 1995. He boarded at the school during the week and would visit the late Queen at Windsor Castle on the weekends.

Kate reportedly “gave in” after acknowledging George’s desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend the £15,432-per-term school.

“But she’s still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that,” the source added.

However, Kate still has plenty of time with her eldest, as he won’t be enrolling in the school until he’s 13.

Is there a divide between Harry and Meghan? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry house hunting in the UK?

In other royal news, Prince Harry is reportedly house hunting in the UK amid rumours of a divide between himself and wife Meghan. Frogmore Cottage, Harry’s old UK base, was taken from him earlier this year.

“There is a divide between the couple on this issue, but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this,” a source told OK! magazine recently.

“They won’t be asking the King for a property on the royal estate due to the issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage. Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves,” they then added.

Rumours of a divide come on the heels of reports that Harry is on the hunt for divorce lawyers.

