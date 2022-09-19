What will the Queen be wearing for her burial? Two significant items

One question people have been asking is what the Queen is wearing for her burial.

It will probably come as no surprise that this detail about Queen Elizabeth II is shrouded in secrecy.

But there are some things likely to happen…

The Queen wearing her trademark silk headscarf at Balmoral Castle (Credit: spashnews.com)

What will the Queen wear for her burial?

Even royal experts and commentators can only speculate about what actual clothing the late monarch is dressed in.

What we do know is that she will be wearing only two pieces of jewellery.

Her late husband Prince Phillip designed her engagement ring and was extremely precious to her.

The square-cut piece featured diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Prince Alice of Battenburg.

Prince Philip designed the square-cut diamond with jewellers Philip Antrobus Ltd.

The ring is a platinum ring set with eleven diamonds, a 3-carat round solitaire and five smaller stones set on each shoulder.

But the Queen will not be buried wearing this.

Instead it will be passed down to her only daughter Princess Anne.

Princess Anne will inherit her mother’s engagement ring(Credit: splashnews.com)

Queen Elizabeth will be wearing her wedding band, made of Welsh gold, as is tradition for the royal family.

The ring is made from a nugget of Welsh gold from the Clogau St David’s mine, near Dolgellau, north west Wales.

The same nugget was also used to make Princess Anne’s, Princess Diana’s and Kate Middleton’s wedding rings.

When she is buried the Queen is also likely to be wearing a simple pair of pearl earrings as well – another royal tradition.

Her extensive jewellery collection will now be stored in The Queen’s Gallery, a room inside Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile King Charles III will inherit the royal sovereign ring.

Also known as the wedding ring of England, monarch’s wear it on the little finger of their right hand to symbolise their marriage to the nation.

The gold ring features an octagonal sapphire with square cut rubies and diamonds.

What have other Royals been buried in?

Queen Victoria is known to have worn a huge amount of jewellery when she was buried.

The monarch had layers of necklaces, lots of bracelets and a ring on every finger.

She was buried wearing her wedding dress.

Meanwhile Princess Diana was buried wearing a black, long-sleeved, three quarter length cocktail dress designed by Catherine Walker.

She had bought the dress only weeks before her tragic death.

Princess Diana also wore a pair of black sheer tights and a black pair of shoes.

In her hands she held a set of Rosary beads which were given to her by Mother Theresa, who died the same week.

She was also buried with photographs of her children Princes William and Harry.

Little is known or documented about the clothing other royals have been buried in.

