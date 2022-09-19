Queen’s coffin: Significance of everything adorning it

The Queen’s funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday September 19 at 11am.

The late monarch’s coffin was flown to London from Balmoral and was lying in state from Wednesday (September 14).

In Scotland, as her children enacted the Vigil of the Princes, the Queen’s coffin was covered by a flag, the Crown of Scotland, and flowers.

But what is on the Queen‘s coffin during her funeral?

The Queen’s coffin is carried into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

At St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday September 12, the Queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland.

A wreath of flowers containing white spray roses, white freesias and white button chrysanthemums was also placed on top.

Dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum were also part of the floral arrangement.

Additionally, the Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin. The Crown dates back to 1503 and was used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs.

The Crown is made from gold, silver and precious stones. It is considered the centrepiece of the Honours of Scotland, the oldest Crown jewels in Britain. It is usually on display in Edinburgh Castle.

The Crown placed in position by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.

The Queen’s children took part in their first vigil in Scotland (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

What is the Royal Standard?

The Royal Standard is the flag covering the Queen’s coffin as she was lying-in-state and for the late monarch’s state funeral.

The Royal Standard represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom.

It flies when the monarch is in residence in one of the royal palaces, on the monarch’s car on official journeys and on aircraft when not in the air.

The Royal Standard differs to the one used in Scotland.

The Royal Standard of Scotland differs from the Royal Standard (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

What is on the Queen’s coffin flag?

The current Royal Standard contains four quarters. England (three lions passant) in the first and fourth quarters, Scotland (a lion rampant) in the second quarter and Ireland (a harp) in the third quarter.

Wales is not represented in the Royal Standard. The creation of the Prince of Wales title recognised Wales’ special position many years before Scotland and Ireland were incorporated in the Royal Arms.

The Royal Standard of Scotland meanwhile contains Scottish arms in the first and fourth quarters and English arms in the second.

The Imperial State Crown rests on the Queen’s coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What size is the Queen’s coffin flag?

Flying Colours Flagmakers told the BBC the flag used in Scotland was ordered by the royal household last year.

Owner Andy Ormrod said the 12ft (3.6m) by 6ft (1.8m) hand-sewn standard is made of 31 pieces of material.

An artist will have designed it. Another person will have sewn it, while a third person put it all together.

He added: “An artist will have designed it. Another person will have sewn it, while a third person put it all together.”

The Yorkshire company was granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty in 2007. They have manufactured flags for the royals since 2000.

The Queen’s coffin passes through Horse Guards Parade in central London (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

What is on the Queen coffin for her funeral?

As well as the Royal Standard, instruments of state are on the Queen’s coffin.

They are the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.

Furthermore, they will remain on the Queen’s coffin for the duration of the state funeral and most of the Committal Service.

The Queen’s coffin it carried to WestMinster Abbey on Monday September 19 2022

Prior to the final hymn at the Committal Service, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from the coffin by the Crown Jeweller.

With the assistance of the Bargemaster and a Serjeant of Arms, the Crown jewels are passed to the Dean, who places them on the High Altar.

And as the final hymn concludes, King Charles will step forward and place the Grenadier Guards’ Queen’s Company Camp Colour – a smaller version of the Royal Standard of the Regiment – on the coffin.

Simultaneously, the Lord Chamberlain – former MI5 chief Baron Parker – ‘breaks’ his wand of office and places it on the coffin. The snapping of the white staff signals the end of his service to the sovereign as her most senior official in the royal household.

King Charles and members of the royal family stand in Westminster Hall with the Queen’s coffin (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

What is the crown is on the Queen’s coffin?

The Imperial State Crown is on the Queen’s coffin.

It contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

Furthermore, the Cullinan Diamond from South Africa and St Edward’s Sapphire are among its many gems.

The Imperial State Crown weighs five pounds.

Flowers on the Queen’s coffin for her funeral (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What are the flowers on the Queen’s coffin for her funeral?

The wreath of flowers on the Queen’s coffin includes rosemary for remembrance.

There is also myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

And English oak, which symbolises the strength of love.

Also included are scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias, and scabious. They are all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy and touches of white.

Furthermore, at the King’s request, the wreath is made in a sustainable way. It is in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam.

Mourners pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Read more: Queen Elizabeth ‘reflected on afterlife’ and husband Prince Philip just days before her death

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.