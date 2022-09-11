In the days before her death, Queen Elizabeth reflected on her late husband Prince Philip, her parents and the afterlife.

Dr Iain Greenshields was one of the Queen‘s final guests as he stayed at Balmoral last weekend.

The Church of Scotland clergyman said the late monarch was “full of fun” and in “amazingly good form”.

Dr Greenshields has also revealed how the Queen poignantly discussed “where life leads to” and other topics in conversation.

Dr Iain Greenshields, who stayed at Balmoral last weekend, says a prayer for the Queen (Credit: YouTube)

Queen on Prince Philip’s funeral

Dr Greenshields had dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday with the Queen during her last weekend.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “She was in great form, really good spirits. Obviously frail, you can see that, but absolutely on the ball.

“She was talking about her past, her love for Balmoral, her father, her mother, Prince Philip, horses. [She was] very engaged with what was happening in the church and what was happening in the nation too.”

Dr Greenshields went on to say how the Queen spoke “very movingly” about her husband’s funeral.

He claims she said she was particularly affected “when the pipes were played during it”.

One of the final images of the Queen shows her smiling (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen Elizabeth discussed what happens after death

Furthermore, Dr Greenshields noted how proud the Queen was of her gardens at her Scottish retreat.

He also claimed the 96-year-old reflected on her experiences in life – and what it all means.

Dr Greenshields told The Telegraph: “She was just talking about some of the remarkable people she’d met.

“And she was just reflecting on that and reflecting on life, and where this life leads to and we just talked about that and eternal life and resurrection, and what these things meant.”

We just talked about that and eternal life and resurrection, and what these things meant.

He added: “I think she loved where she was staying, and she mentioned that more than once, and found great peace in Balmoral, and I think it’s very fitting perhaps that that was the place that she died.”

The Queen’s faith

The Queen was head of the Church of England for over 70 years.

She also attended services on Sundays every week from the time she was a child.

And she once noted her faith was “an inspiration and anchor” during her reign.

Additionally, during her final Christmas Day address in 2021, the Queen also referred to how the birth of a child show “there is a new dawn with endless potential”.

The Queen added: “It is this simplicity of the Christmas story that makes it so universally appealing…

“Simple happenings that form the starting point of the life of Jesus, a man whose teachings have been handed down from generation to generation, and have been the bedrock of my faith.”

Read more: The Queen’s secret letter hidden in vault that can’t be opened for 63 years

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.