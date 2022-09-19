What happens to the Queen’s crown after her funeral?

Following the Queen’s death, what happens to the Crown Jewels?

Many of the Queen’s possessions are held in a trust rather than being a part of the monarch’s private collection.

This means that her extensive jewellery collection, including the Crown Jewels, will remain in the trust.

However, the Queen also owns a private collection of jewellery. As a result, it’s likely going to be passed down through the Windsor family.

What will happen to the Queen’s crown, orb and sceptre?

The “symbols of monarchy” that are adorning the Queen’s coffin will be removed in the final moments of her funeral by Crown Jeweller Mark Appleby.

The “Bargemaster” and the “Serjeants-at-Arms,” whose jobs are to literally guard the crown, orb, and sceptre, will assist.

Once these items are removed from the Queen’s coffin they will be placed on an altar by the Dean of Windsor, where they’ll likely remain until King Charles’ coronation next year.

Queen’s jewels

As the new King, Charles will be granted access to the jewels, both those owned by trusts and his mother’s own collection.

Meanwhile, it’s thought that he will also be receiving some pieces from the Queen’s collection.

It’s a rather vast collection, too.

Her Majesty’s private collection, according to The Times, is filled with 300 items of jewellery.

These include 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches, and five pendants.

“We don’t know every detail about the ownership of all of the royal jewels, and it’s likely that we won’t be privy to much detailed information about their inheritance now,” The Court Jeweller’s Lauren Kiehna told Cosmo.

“Royal wills are sealed, so we can’t look to those documents for guidance. I think it’s very likely that the Queen has followed in the footsteps of her grandmother Queen Mary and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and bequeathed all of her jewellery directly to the new monarch, King Charles III.

“There are both historical and taxation-related benefits to this method of inheritance.”

Why is the crown so controversial?

Meanwhile, the most famous of the items, the Kohinoor-studded crown will go to the next monarch.

However, if going by the ascension history of the Kohinoor, the diamond could go to the next Queen, which in this case is Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. It was found in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty.

It remains a point of contention in relations between India and the UK. Many in the Asian country believe the diamond was stolen by the Brits.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Queen’s funeral, Prince Harry and William have paid tribute.

The Prince of Wales said: “On Thursday the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

Meanwhile, Harry said in his own statement: “From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

