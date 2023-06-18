Trooping the Colour 2023 kicked off on Saturday (June 17) – but two fan-favourite royals were notably missing from the celebrations.

As fans tuned in to watch the event celebrating the official birthday of the King – many were expecting to see Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s children make an appearance.

However, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, were nowhere to be seen – causing an uproar from fans. And now the real reason for their absence has seemingly been ‘revealed’

The annual event kicked off on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Royals ‘missing from Trooping the Colour 2023

On Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by several members of the Royal Family on the famous balcony.

Among those who joined the couple were Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. But the couple’s two children were absent. Both Louise and James had key roles during last year’s event – so royal fans were stunned to see they were missing.

But according a royal expert, the teenagers’ absence from the annual event is down to King Charles.

The pair were missing from this year’s celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Real reason’ Louise and James skipped Trooping The Colour 2023

Apparently, the two were a no-show because of Charles’ mission to slim down the monarchy. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent, explained: “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children are not expected to be working members of the royal family and King Charles is reportedly in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy.

“Just like the King and Queen’s coronation, only working royals appeared on the balcony to watch.”

Where were Louise and James?

It has also been said the teenagers’ exams and busy school schedules could have prevented them from joining their family for the celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children are not expected to be working members of the royal family.

“It’s also an important time for Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, in terms of their education,” Danielle added. She revealed how Louise is at the University of St Andrews studying English, while James will be working on his GCSEs.

Camilla certainly got fans got talking (Credit: BBC)

Trooping the Colour: Queen Camilla outfit

While Louise and James didn’t make an appearance, their aunt and newly appointed Queen Camilla got plenty of royal fans talking.

The 75-year-old chose a very special outfit for the event. Breaking from tradition, where guests would wear a smart dress, the Queen opted for a red silk coat dress by Fiona Clare.

Finishing the outfit was a unique black hat, which boasted a feather plume. However, viewers watching at home were quick to mock the Queen for her sartorial choices.

Fans react to Camilla’s outfit

“Omggg Camilla really what a huge fail!” one person wrote on Twitter. “She really looks so bad I can’t wait for the memes. Really really bad choice”.

“Is Camilla in cosplay?” joked a second. Another viewer believed Camilla and Kate, who sat beside her in the parade, should have swapped outfits. “It should be big hat on Camilla, little hat on Kate,” they wrote. Someone else said: “That hat was inspired by a bearskin”.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

