Tom Parker Bowles’ girlfriend Alice Procope has reportedly died following a battle with cancer.

The food writer, 46, whose mother is the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, had been dating the 42-year-old for two years.

Tom Parker Bowles’ girlfriend has reportedly died from cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Parker Bowles ‘devastated’ as girlfriend Alice dies

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column, a source said the loss had “devastated” Tom.

They told the newspaper: “Tom had been blissfully happy with Alice and is devastated that life can be so cruel.

“Partly because of COVID, Alice’s cancer diagnosis didn’t come until last August by when it was too late.”

Tom Parker Bowles’ mum is Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

They added: “That’s what’s so really cruel and there will be countless others like her.”

Camilla had two children with her ex husband, Andrew Parker Bowles – Tom, and daughter Laura, 43.

Alice’s cancer diagnosis didn’t come until last August by when it was too late.

The two of them are stepchildren of Prince Charles.

