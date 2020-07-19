Princess Beatrice wedding: all the details from the intimate ceremony

The Royal Family's official social media accounts have shared stunning pictures from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding day.

Their couple were originally due to tie the knot in May but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than wait to recreate their lavish affair at a considerably later date, the loved-up pair decided to go ahead with a secret ceremony now, with only a few of the Royal family present.

Who attended Princess Beatrice's wedding?

Only close family members attended the quiet wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

In one of the official photographs the newlyweds smile as they leave the chapel through its flower-covered archway.

In another snap, they are standing outside the entrance with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their engagement last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

Beatrice walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, which was lent to her by the Queen. Photographs also show that she wore the Queen Mary tiara. This tiara was worn by the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

In traditional style, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of Beatrice's marriage on Friday. In a statement, they revealed the ceremony had taken place while still following social distancing guidelines.

A statement said: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Other royals have flocked to share their congratulations also, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 38, began dating in October 2018, and announced their engagement last year.

