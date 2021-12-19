The Queen is apparently thinking about axing this year’s Christmas Day walkabout amid COVID fears.

The monarch and her relatives usually say hello to members of the public on the path between Sandringham and the church they attend at Christmas.

The event has become a much-loved tradition over the years.

The Royal Family on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

However, hundreds – if not thousands – of royal fans usually flock there to catch a glimpse of the family.

So far there is no official word on the royal walkabout being called off.

But according to the Mirror, there are worries it could be a COVID super-spreader event.

Insiders told the paper that visitors will still be allowed on to the estate but that the footpath between the house and the church is likely to be off limits.

A source said: “Of course everyone would love everything back to normal – but the situation is anything but.”

The Queen’s Christmas walkabout was also scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen could cancel her Christmas Day walk (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her Majesty spent the festive season at Windsor Castle instead of Sandringham for the first time in 33 years.

It meant she was unable to attend her usual service and the walk was called off.

And instead of being surrounded by members of her family, the monarch and the late Duke of Edinburgh spent the day celebrating the holiday privately.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Queen missed out on New Year tradition too

COVID restrictions meant that the Queen missed out on one of her New Year’s Eve traditions last year too.

Her Majesty apparently likes to play a game of lucky dip with fortune-telling cards while she rings in the new year at Sandringham with family members.

The game apparently involves a footman delivering a box filled with notes.

Each note gives a little hint as to what the coming year might hold.

Brian Hoey – who is the author of the book At Home with the Queen – wrote: “Each member of the Royal Family takes a lucky dip. If their particular forecast is not very favourable the poor footman gets the blame.”

