The Queen reflects on ‘treasured’ memories of trip with Prince Philip in new message

The Queen has reflected on memories of a trip she shared with her late husband Prince Philip in a new message.

Her Majesty, 95, sent a message to the people of Northern Ireland on the centenary of the Government of Ireland Act coming into effect.

In the statement, the Queen spoke of a trip she shared with the Duke of Edinburgh – who died in April – to Northern Ireland.

The Queen reflected on memories she shared with Philip in the message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Queen say in the statement?

The message read: “This anniversary reminds us of our complex history, and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity.

“It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted…

“…and will require sustained fortitude and commitment.

“During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance, and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions.

What else did the message say?

“I also wish to recognise the important contribution made by our friends and closest neighbours towards the success of Northern Ireland, I look back with fondness on the visit Prince Philip and I paid to Ireland, ten years ago this month.

“I treasure my many memories, and the spirit of goodwill I saw at first hand.”

Her Majesty added: “Across generations, the people of Northern Ireland are choosing to build an inclusive, prosperous, and hopeful society…

“…strengthened by the gains of the peace process.

Prince Philip died on April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“May this be our guiding thread in the coming years.

“I send my warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland.”

The Queen lost her husband of 73 years on April 9 after Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

His funeral took place on April 17 at St George’s Chapel as the Royal Family said an emotional goodbye.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only 30 guests could attend and they had to sit separately.

The Queen sat alone during Philip’s funeral service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Queen say in her birthday message after Prince Philip’s death?

This meant the Queen had to sit alone during the service, leaving royal fans heartbroken.

Meanwhile, on her 95th birthday on April 21, the Queen thanked people for their “good wishes”.

Her Majesty said as a family they were in a “period of great sadness”.

However, they found comfort in seeing and hearing tributes paid to Philip.

In addition, she added in the message: “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

“We have been deeply touched…

“…and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout this life.”

