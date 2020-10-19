The Queen reportedly refused to allow Meghan Markle have a certain wedding day request, a royal expert alleges.

According to leading royal author Robert Lacey, The Queen made it known that what she says – goes.

The Duchess of Sussex apparently had her heart set on a particular emerald royal tiara.

However, the Queen reportedly wished her to wear a different one.

Of course, Meghan wore the 1932 Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara on her big day.

Have The Queen and Meghan Markle fallen out?

A loan from The Queen’s private tiara and jewellery collection.

But Robert says that this was all decided quite last minute – and much to Harry’s chagrin.

An excerpt from Robert Lacey’s book, Battle of Brothers, reads: “Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word ‘no’ pushed a button inside him and he flew into a rage.

“There were dressers and flunkies present, guarding and organizing the jewels, so it was inevitable that his now-famous exclamation should find its way to the outside world—What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!

What did Prince Harry allegedly say about Meghan Markle’s tiara choice?

“Her Majesty did not approve. ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,’ was was reported to have replied. ‘She gets the tiara that she’s given by me.”

Robert is one of the world’s most esteemed royal experts.

He also serves as a historical consultant for Netflix hit series The Crown.

However, another book denies this debacle ever happened.

In fact, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s account in Finding Freedom – Meghan was happy to wear the designated tiara.

Here, they attest that it was actually Angela Kelly, The Queen’s Senior Dresser Harry was cross at.

They write: “What followed between the prince and Angela was a heated exchange that was far from the typical restraint expected.

“According to a source, Harry had no problem confronting the issue had on. ‘He was fed up,’ said the aide.

“In the end, Harry had to speak to his grandmother about the situation.”



In a follow-up interview with True Royalty TV, Omid said that the tiara trial then went ‘wonderfully’.

He claimed: “The tiara selection went wonderfully. The Queen was very happy, Meghan was very happy.

“In fact Meghan’s words when that story came out were ‘how sad, I love my tiara.'”

