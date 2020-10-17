The Queen has been accused of ‘letting Britain down’ by not wearing a face mask during a recent royal engagement.

Her Majesty, 94,and the Duke of Cambridge visited the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on Thursday (October 15) to officially open its new Energetics Analysis Centre.

However, they faced criticism for not wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen accused of ‘letting Britain down’ by not wearing a face mask (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Palace insisted the decision was made after the Queen’s medical team was consulted.

In addition, everyone the royals met tested negative for coronavirus.

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth has said the Queen should have “shown us all how to look after each other”.

Speaking to Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Benjamin said: “The truth is not only did this put the Queen at risk, but the Queen let Britain down today when she failed to wear a mask because she could have shown us all how to look after each other.”

Prince William joined Her Majesty for the engagement (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Queen accused of ‘letting Britain down’

He continued: “What we do know is that she is at more risk, and people around her are at more risk when they don’t wear a mask.

“If she had worn a face mask, that would have sent a strong message that we need to wear them to look after each other’s safety.”

Mr Wootton insisted the people who came into contact with the Queen and William tested negative for the virus.

However, Ben hit back: “The truth is that some of the tests are not particularly accurate.

“If any of those 48 people had an incorrect negative test that puts her at significant risk.”

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth: “The Queen let Britain down today when she failed to wear a mask… I’m sure Meghan Markle would wear a mask”. Should the Queen wear a mask?@danwootton | @benjaminbutter pic.twitter.com/bOBh7bWXa0 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 15, 2020

“It’s got nothing to do with Meghan Markle but I’m sure she would have worn a mask.

“She has been photographed with a mask when she goes out and about.”

Royal fans weren’t impressed with Benjamin’s comments.

One person said: “She knows that the country needs to see her at 90 plus I’m sure she will have an exemption from a mask.”

Another wrote: “How do you know she’s not exempt for medical reasons? She is late 90s!”

Royal fans supported the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Has it crossed their minds the Royal Family and the people they’re with have all had regular tests and obviously negative results or wouldn’t be there in the first place.”

Earlier this week, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan lashed out at the royals.

He wrote on Twitter: “Why no masks or social distancing?

“Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family as the virus rages and the country heads into another lockdown.”

The Queen isolated at Windsor Castle earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen embarks on first engagement outside royal grounds since lockdown

Meanwhile, the outing marked the Queen’s first engagement outside royal grounds since March.

William and the Queen had a private tour of the Energetics Enclosure to see displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence.

They also met with scientists who have provided support to the country’s coronavirus response.

