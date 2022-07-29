Her Majesty The Queen has received some good news regarding her late husband’s will, it has been reported.

Prince Philip passed away last April aged 99.

The contents of his will have remained private since.

The Queen receives good news

Last year saw Prince Philip die aged 99 years old. He was just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Ever since his death, the contents of his will have remained private – but there have been attempts to find out what’s in it.

In July 2021, the Guardian brought a challenge at the Court of Appeal against a judge’s decision to ban the press from hearing that dealt with Philip’s will.

However, today (Friday, July 29) the newspaper lost the challenge at the Court of Appeal.

This news will surely please Her Majesty.

Prince Phillip’s will to remain private

Senior judges ruled that it wasn’t a case where “fairness demanded that the media be notified of the hearing or asked to make submissions before judgment”.

Sir Geoffrey Vos and Dame Victoria Sharp said that they couldn’t see how alerting the media to the hearing wouldn’t have caused a media storm.

A media storm was something they feared.

“The hearing was at a hugely sensitive time for the Sovereign and her family, and those interests would not have been protected if there had been protracted hearings reported in the press rather than a single occasion on which full reasons for what had been decided were published,” they said.

The Queen at the Commonwealth Games

News of Prince Philip’s will remaining private comes after the Queen’s touching involvement in the Commonwealth Games was revealed.

Back in October, the Queen wrote a letter for the Commonwealth Games.

She placed it in the baton, which then travelled 90,000 miles across 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s message was revealed at the opening ceremony last night (Thursday, July 28).

“On October 7 last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth,” her letter read.

“Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it passed, as it made its way to Birmingham.”

Prince Charles was in attendance to declare the games open.

