Queen faces one way, Commonwealth Games baton
Royals

Special part the Queen will play in tonight’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony revealed

She isn't expected to travel to Birmingham but she will be involved…

By Robert Leigh

The Queen will play a special part in tonight’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

The monarch is not expected to make her way to Birmingham for the start of the Games.

However, a central aspect of the event, put into place last year, will be realised and cement the Queen‘s involvement.

Queen writes her Commonwealth Games message
The Queen writes her Commonwealth Games message (Credit: Twitter)

What role will the Queen have at the Commonwealth Games?

Last October, she placed a message to the Commonwealth into a baton at Buckingham Palace.

The baton has subsequently travelled 90,000 miles over 294 days in a relay for the ages.

The journey has included taking in 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

Read more: The Queen ‘said thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming to Philip funeral,’ book claims

Earlier on Thursday afternoon (July 28) the royal Twitter account confirmed the Queen’s message will be revealed during the opening ceremony.

A nine-second video of the Queen signing her message with a pen was also shared.

It shows the 96-year-old putting on her specs before writing and underlining her signature at the bottom of a document.

The Queen today launched a Commonwealth Games baton ceremony
The Queen with son Edward at Buckingham Palace as the baton was sent on its way last October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What the baton represents

According to the official Birmingham 2022 website the baton relay “champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people together”.

Furthermore, the baton itself  “displays connectivity to represent the power of collaboration”.

It was created by designers and tech experts from the West Midlands.

What else will happen during the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

Details of what viewers can expect to see during the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony are being kept under wraps.

However, Steven Knight – creator of Peaky Blinders – and director of the ceremony has promised it will be “mind-blowing”.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Duran Duran and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi are also expected to feature in a show that features a cast of 2,500.

Coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begins at 7pm tonight on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coleen Rooney arriving at the Wagatha Christie trial
Wagatha Christie latest: Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney verdict date revealed
Amanda Holden in a summer dress outside Global
Amanda Holden dances in barely-there bikini as she gets pulses racing with saucy striptease
Kevin Stephen Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans stressed out over ‘diabolical’ episode
Emmerdale Charity and Mack
Emmerdale: Charity’s pregnancy leaves fans all saying the same thing
Josie Gibson smiling on the red carpet
This Morning’s Josie Gibson makes refreshing admission about her appearance
Lauren Goodger on This Morning
Lauren Goodger details ‘beautiful’ 24 hours with stillborn baby and admits ‘I didn’t want to let her go’