The Queen seen with grandchildren and great-grandkids in newly-released photo to mark late monarch’s birthday

A new photo of the Queen with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

Her Majesty died last September at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Her state funeral took place on September 19, 2022.

Today (April 21), the monarch would have been 97 and the royal family’s social media pages have marked the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a precious new image showing the Queen with her some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren last summer.

In the image, the proud monarch is seen sitting in the middle surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandchildren. Sitting alongside the Queen is her great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Queen is Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia who is holding little brother Lucas – both great-grandchildren of the Queen.

Stood behind them is Zara and Mike’s middle child, Lena, as she gives a cheeky smirk. Alongside her is William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as Mark’s youngest daughter Isla.

The Queen died last September at Balmoral Castle, aged 96 (Credit: BBC)

Stood at the back of the image is two of the Queen’s grandchildren – Lady Louise Windsor and James, now the Earl of Wessex.

The image was taken by the Princess of Wales last summer, their Twitter and Instagram account confirmed. The caption read: “Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer. [Photo by] The Princess.”

Royal fans gushed over the stunning family picture. Many branded it “precious”.

One said: “Such a precious photograph! Thank you for sharing it with us.”

The Queen would have been 97 today and fans have paid tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Awww, what a precious photo! I know this last summer will always be in the hearts of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “This one brought a tear to my eye. Such a lovely photo, and I’m sure they all miss their beloved Nan/Great-Nan very dearly.”

When did the Queen die?

The Queen died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son, Charles then became King. His coronation takes place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. He’ll be crowned alongside wife Camilla, whose title will then become Queen Camilla. On May 7, a coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle.

Prince George will take on a big role in the coronation ceremony, acting as one of the King’s pages of honour.

