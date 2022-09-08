Following the Queen news that broke this afternoon, BBC One has suspended programming until 6pm at least.

The move has been made following news that Her Majesty has been placed under medical supervision after doctors became “concerned” for her health.

The Queen is under medical supervision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that the Queen had been placed under medical supervision.

The decision came after her doctors became “concerned” over her health.

Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining the situation.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral Castle.”

It has since been reported that the Queens’ children – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne – have travelled to Balmoral to be at her side.

Prince William, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has also travelled.

BBC One has been running a rolling news bulletin since the news broke (Credit: BBC)

The Queen news leads to BBC One scheduling shakeup

Once the news broke, the BBC took the decision to pause usual programming on BBC One.

A rolling news bulletin keeping viewers up to date with news about the Queen is currently airing on the channel.

This is expected to last until 6pm at the earliest.

According to the broadcaster’s TV schedule, BBC News At Six is set to air in its usual slot.

Meanwhile, shows that were meant to air on BBC One this afternoon have moved over to BBC Two.

Fans of Doctors and Money For Nothing will have to change channels to watch the shows this afternoon.

During coverage, Huw Edwards appeared on screen wearing a black tie. Viewers instantly picked up on this detail – leading to speculation that its bad news.

“The fact @thehuwedwards is in the studio and wearing a black tie doesn’t bode well,” Gary Lineker tweeted.

The Queen’s health has worried many (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans express concern for the Queen’s health

After news about the Queen broke, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also released a statement, sending his prayers to the Queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” he said.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

A number of royal fans also expressed their concerns on Twitter.

“I pray that she will be well soon. She has been through so much,” one royal fan wrote.

“I knew this was more serious. God Bless The Queen,” another said.

Read more: Harry and Meghan travel to Balmoral to be with Queen amid health concerns

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.