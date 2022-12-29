Strictly news just in suggests that Zara Tindall could sign up for the 2023 series of the BBC dance show.

She would be the first royal to take part in Strictly, and her appearance would follow husband Mike’s success on I’m A Celebrity.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes that Zara could be willing to put her dance moves to the test on the popular TV series.

But will she have support from King Charles?

Here’s everything we know.

Zara Tindall could sign up for Strictly following her husband’s success on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly news: Zara Tindall to sign up?

Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, proved to be quite a hit in the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity.

Mike made history earlier this year as he became the first royal to appear on the popular ITV series.

But although he only finished in fourth place, the star became quite popular with the public.

So could it finally be time for Zara to take part in a reality TV competition too?

The royal is most likely to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, where she would show off her skills on the ballroom floor.

And if she does decide to sign up for a reality TV show, royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes that her decision would be with the full support of King Charles III.

One royal expert believes King Charles would support Zara’s decision to take part in the dancing competition (Credit: Cover Images)

In an interview with OK!, Duncan claimed: “Zara appearing on Strictly is not out of the realm of possibility.

“It would be a gamble, but I think if she were to say she wanted to do it, she’d have the full support of King Charles.”

The mother-of-three is thought to have been asked to join the dancing show several times in the past, but it might not be long until she agrees to head to the Strictly ballroom.

Duncan added: “The invitation will already have arrived on Zara’s mat, probably for the umpteenth time, but it would be a very safe programme for her to take part in. Watch this space!”

