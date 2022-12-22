Mike Tindall inset and Prince Harry smiling
The latest Prince Harry news has seen Mike Tindall swerve an awkward question put to him about the Duke of Sussex.

Former rugby pro Mike married into the royal family when he wed the King’s niece Zara.

He recently returned home from Australia for Christmas and is looking forward to traditional festivities, after a busy few weeks on I’m A Celebrity.

But when he was asked an awkward question about the royal family, he expertly manoeuvred his way around it.

Zara and Mike Tindall are looking forward to a traditional royal Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Mike Tindall asked awkward question

On his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike was speaking to co-star and rugby star James Haskell.

Speaking about Christmas and the last 12 months, Mike admitted there’s been “a lot of change”.

James Haskell responded: “King’s speech?”, alluding to the fact it’s King Charles’ first monarch’s Chrsitmas message, since the passing of the Queen.

Mike said: “There will be a lot of first so, yes go and watch it.”

And then James pushed his luck, giggling: “It is going to be pin the tail on Harry, like running him around and trying to… smash the piñata?”

But Mike doesn’t look impressed with the question, deciding to move on without even acknowledging it.

He said to his co-hosts: “You know what I said when I went in the jungle?”

Fellow host Alex Payne joked: “How much you missed us?”

Mike added: “Yeah and diving around where you go with stories?”

Alex jibed: “You’re more fleet of foot now than when you were a player, funnily enough.”

Alex, James and Mike on the podcast
Alex, James and Mike on the podcast (Credit: YouTube)

What has Mike revealed in the past?

Mike gave listeners of his podcast some insight into how the royals do things on Christmas Day back in 2019.

Originally, the Christmas bash took place at Sandringham, but this year it will be at Windsor.

It’s a chance for members of the family who don’t usually see each other to catch up.

Mike explained the set-up to Alex and James, who asked: “Do you find yourself upgrading every year and getting closer to the main table, or are you off out the back?

“Is there a promotion and relegation based on the year’s performance? Because if there is, I imagine you’re pretty much sitting on the right-hand side of Her Majesty.”

Keeping quiet through the jokes, Mike eventually said: “I was on Prince Charles’s table, it was lovely.”

But he did spill the beans on where the kids eat. According to Mike, the youngsters have a table in a separate room from the adults.

He said: “This is the family lunch, there were seven tables so there must have been about 70 of us there.

“The kiddies have their own little one in a different room.”

Read more: Mike Tindall stuns fans as he offers glimpse into Christmas decorations

YouTube video player

