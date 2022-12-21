Mike Tindall stuns fans as he offers glimpse into Christmas decorations

Mike Tindall has already got into the Christmas spirit on Instagram as he shared a festive new addition to his home.

The rugby star took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of his home’s wintery makeover and fans can’t believe their eyes!

The incredible new window display even includes a remarkable depiction of the classic Christmas story The Snowman.

Mike Tindall shares his new Christmas decorations on Instagram

Following his three-week stint in the jungle, Mike has given his home a magical makeover as he shared a collection of photos showing his new festive window display.

Each window features a beautiful winter themed picture created by Snow Spray artist company SnowWindows, whose work has been seen on a variety of TV channels including the BBC and ITV.

The masterpiece includes snowy mountains, reindeer, the polar express and a large depiction of the Christmas themed story, The Snowman.

Mike captioned the post: “Christmas has only truly arrived when @snowwindows have visited! Thanks to Tom for all his hard work it looks amazing #christmaswindows.”

Mike stunned fans with his magical window display

Mike’s fans were stunned by his new windows and flooded the comment section praising the incredible artwork.

One fan wrote: “Wow, your windows look so beautiful! Wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas!”

Someone else commented: “Wow, wow, wow, such talent. Wishing you and yours a Blessed Christmas and a truly wonderful 2023.”

Another said: “How beautiful and magical they look.”

Meanwhile, Mike and his family also joined King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for a Christmas lunch this week.

The pair were among the royal guests at the pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The event was previously hosted by the late Queen and was a chance to throw a huge Christmas bash with members of the royal family who couldn’t be at Sandringham.

Speaking about the bash in 2019 on his rugby podcast, Mike revealed which one of the seven tables he had the privilege to sit at.

His co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne asked: “Do you find yourself upgrading every year and getting closer to the main table or are you off out the back?

“Is there a promotion and relegation based on the year’s performance? Because if there is imagine you’re pretty much sitting on the right-hand side of Her Majesty.”

Mike then went on to reveal: “I was on Prince Charles’ table, it was lovely.”

The rugby star also shared that the royal little ones have their own table to enjoy their Christmas meal.

He said: “There were seven tables so there must have been about 70 of us there.

“The kiddies have their own little one in a different room.”

