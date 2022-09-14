Sophie, Countess of Wessex ‘in line for new title amid King Charles’ plans to slim down monarchy’

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is reportedly in line for a new title following King Charles‘ accession.

The new title comes amid Charles’ plans to “slim down” the monarchy during his reign as King.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex in line for new title

Sophie Wessex is reportedly in line for a new title, as well as an elevated royal role.

Following Prince Philip‘s death last year, King Charles became the Duke of Edinburgh.

Now, following the Queen‘s death, the title could be passed on to another member of the Royal Family.

Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, is reportedly set to take the title of Duke of Edinburgh, as anticipated.

This, in turn, would see Sophie become the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Duchess of Edinburgh was also a royal title the Queen had, giving it some extra meaning for Sophie.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex to become Duchess of Edinburgh

Of course, King Charles will have the final say on this decision.

King Charles is currently the Duke of Edinburgh after inheriting the name from his father, Philip.

However, Prince Philip reportedly said that he wanted his youngest son, Edward, to inherit the title “when the time is right”.

This was something that Charles reportedly agreed to at the time.

Some experts believe that Charles changed his mind on the matter following his father’s death.

However, it has been reported by the Telegraph that the title will be passed on to Prince Edward after all.

For the title to be passed on, Charles will need to write letters patent, which is an order from the monarch granting a title, to create a new dukedom of Edinburgh.

The move would be a touching and long-lasting connection between the Queen and her daughter-in-law, Sophie.

Sophie ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ during service for Queen

News of the Countess of Wessex’s new titles comes just days after her “devastated” and “broken” reaction to a service for the Queen.

On Monday (September 12), the Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

During the service, royal fans spotted Sophie looking “devastated”.

Sophie and the Queen, of course, shared a close relationship. The Countess of Wessex would reportedly speak to “mama” every day.

“Sophie, Countess of Wessex just had to wipe off tears again. My heart breaks for her,” one royal fan tweeted at the time.

“The Countess of Wessex is breaking my heart, she looks distraught,” another said.

“Sophie Countess of Wessex looks broken, bless her. Just want to hug her,” a third wrote.

“The face on Sophie, The Countess of Wessex set me off. Her eyes are so red and puffy from crying,” another tweeted.

