‘Shocked and saddened’ Sarah Ferguson releases statement after former PA is murdered

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has revealed that her most trusted employee has been murdered, following a post-mortem report.

Jenean Chapman, 46, worked for the Duchess from 2001 to 2005 and apparently moved to Dallas five months earlier for a new job.

According to reports in The Sun, police discovered her body at her apartment in Texas at around 1 pm on September 26.

Her untimely death was initially determined as “unexplained” but after the post-mortem was declared a murder.

Sarah paid tribute

Following news of her death the Duchess paid tribute to her most loyal employee, Jenean Chapman.

While her body remains in custody, a man named James Patrick, 48 was arrested on suspicion of murder a day later by Austin authorities, as per reports from NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to her “loyal” employee

Sarah called her ex-PA a “loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun” woman. She also promised to make a donation towards the funeral costs and offered support to Jenean’s heartbroken family.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Sarah wrote an emotional tribute.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my assistant many years ago.

“She has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody. Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy.

“Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City to pay for legal and funeral costs.

“I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible.”

I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible – please help if you can at the link in my bio.

Jenean began working for Sarah after she graduated from New York’s Syracuse University. She gained a degree in TV, film and production.

She went on to assist the Duchess on her trips abroad, press events and tour schedules in the early 2000s.

Jenean’s sister speaks out

Nicole Marshall, Jenean’s sister, has also paid tribute. She told NBC reporters: “She was an amazing person, and I still look up to her. I always look up to her as what I want to accomplish in my corporate career. She was just an accomplished intellectual, a kind person and compassionate. She had a heart of mush.

“Her first job out of college was working with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York,” added fellow sibling Crystal Marshall.

“So she worked with the royal family as a personal assistant, and then from there, she worked at Def Jam, so she worked with the Simmons family.”

Jenean’s family has also started a fundraiser to help bring her body back to New York.

