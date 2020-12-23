Sarah Ferguson has been widely praised after she donated 400 Christmas presents to families struggling in the pandemic.

The Duchess of York, 61, said she’d been left deeply concerned after hearing of families struggling to cope financially this Christmas in Burnley, Lancashire.

So she rallied her charitable organisation, Sarah’s Trust, to organise hundreds of presents to be delivered to those affected.

Addressing her some 308,000 Instagram followers, she shared: “I was very moved by a recent @bbcnews report on communities in Burnley facing severe economic hardship and need this Christmas, so I contacted Reverend Alex Frost to see how @sarahs_trust_ could help.

Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Princess Beatrice (Credit: SplashNews)

Sarah wanted to help

“He asked for Christmas presents for the children. We were so happy to be able to support the communities in this way, and have just delivered 400 Christmas presents for babies, toddlers and children aged six to ten, tailored to age groups and gender to Burnley Community Centre to be distributed.”

Read more: How will The Queen and Prince Philip spend Christmas Day at Windsor?

Sarah continued: “Depending on the age of the recipient the ‘Sack of Smiles’ contained a signed Gift of Kindness book, another children’s book, a toy, bouncy ball, sweets, candy cane and bath gel sealed with a card gift tag. We are also delivering hundreds of handmade cakes, socks and soaps to the community centre.”

The Duchess says her organisation has also delivered additional presents and food packages to those in need within the town of Hoylake on the Wirral.

Sarah’s Trust has provided food and care packages throughout the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews)

Her fans are praising her kind gesture

Dozens of users rushed to congratulate Sarah on her generous act of kindness.

One user praised: “What you do is amazing dear Duchess. To bring smiles to children’s faces during this difficult Christmas is such a lovely and meaningful gesture.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will start writing books soon’ predicts expert

While another user applauded: “Kindness does matter and this will make such a difference to these children. Thank you.”

A third user shared: “Much respect to The Duchess Of York for this kind gesture. Such a moving and lovely story at Christmas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15)

And a fourth user commented: “You’re doing such an amazing job to really brighten up people’s Christmas who are going through a tough time!!”

The slew of pictures include Sarah signing the gifted books, as well as images of the care packages being sent out.

The former royal is referring to a news report made by the BBC earlier this month.

Here, Burnley locals spoke of the poverty they’ve experienced this year.

Elsewhere in the report, Pastor Mick Fleming says many members of his community are in dire need of food.

And he’s even had children ripping the bags of food away from him because they are so desperately hungry.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.