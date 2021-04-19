Fergie reportedly had a special role to play during Prince Philip’s funeral over the weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on Saturday (April 17) with a service held at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, following his death earlier this month aged 99.

Sarah Ferguson’s ex husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, were in attendance. However, the Duchess of York remained at the family home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

Special role for Fergie during Prince Philip’s funeral

While everyone was at the funeral, Fergie was looking after her new grandson, August, according to Hello magazine.

Sarah became a grandmother for the first time in February this year, when Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The family of three are understood to live at Frogmore Cottage, which is the UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The property is close to Royal Lodge, which Sarah still shares with Andrew.

Duchess of York’s delight at becoming a grandmother

After August was born, the duchess took to social media to share her delight.

She wrote on Twitter: “As grandparents, the Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.

“He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

Sarah providing support to the Queen

It follows reports that Sarah would not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, but was still supporting the Queen.

Royal sources claim Sarah and Andrew have both been by the monarch’s side since the death of her husband of 73 years.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “They have been going on short walks around the gardens with the Queen and her corgis.

“Sarah’s very much in the fold now that the Duke of Edinburgh has gone.”

They added: “The Queen has always had a soft spot for Sarah and regards her as an excellent mother.”

