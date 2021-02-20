Sarah Ferguson has congratulated her daughter, Princess Eugenie, on the birth of her first child – the first new royal baby of 2021.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their newborn on February 9th.

However, it took the couple over a week to finally announce his name.

In a sweet Instagram post, Princess Eugenie revealed that their son is named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

New royal baby 2021: What did Sarah Ferguson say?

Following the announcement, the royal couple were inundated with congratulatory messages.

However, the most meaningful one doubtless came from her mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her daughter’s choice of name.

Read more: Princess Eugenie beams as she leaves hospital with newborn son

As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents pic.twitter.com/vgfvBbBKS1 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 20, 2021

Read more: Princess Eugenie wants her son to be ‘free of royal duties’

She wrote: “As grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic is still gripping the nation.

As a result, Prince Andrew and Sarah have yet to meet their first grandchild.

Sarah is also mother to Princess Beatrice (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Princess Eugenie say?

The princess took to Instagram on Saturday (February 20) to share the delightful news.

After keeping royal fans waiting for almost two weeks, she finally revealed her son’s name.

She shared: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

⁣

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

She added the pictures of them with their new-born were taken by “our wonderful midwife”.

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the baby’s name.