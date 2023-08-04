Sarah Ferguson reveals the funny name she has given her reconstructed breast after mastectomy

Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed the funny name she has given her reconstructed breast following her mastectomy.

The 63-year-old is currently battling cancer after revealing her diagnosis back in June.

Sarah has provided an update on her cancer battle (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sarah, Duchess of York reveals funny name for her reconstructed breast

Back in June, Sarah underwent surgery after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. It was discovered during a routine mammogram.

Fergie had single mastectomy surgery after the diagnosis. Now, in a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she confessed that naming her reconstructed breast has helped her move forwards.

“I am just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek, on my left, he’s called Derek,” she said.

“He’s very important because he saved my life,” she then said.

Sarah was then asked by her co-host why she had chosen to name it Derek. “I don’t know,” she replied.

“It just made me laugh that I have now a friend who is with me all the time who is protecting me with his shield of armour,” she then said.

Fergie’s issued an update (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sarah, Duchess of York issues cancer update

“Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he is not as perky as Derek on the left but I will get Eric balanced, don’t worry,” she then said.

The former Duchess of York then went on to issue an update on how her recovery is going.

Sarah praised the “amazing” work of the doctors and surgeons who helped her. She then went on to say that she is “getting much better”.

However, she doesn’t feel as though she is going to be able to travel for around a month as she recovers. But, she added that she was going to be planning her holidays for next summer.

Andrew was spotted with Sarah recently (credit: BBC)

Fergie seen for first time since mastectomy

Sarah’s update comes just days after she was seen for the first time since her mastectomy.

The 63-year-old was spotted – in pictures obtained by the MailOnline – being driven through Windsor by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Despite having split in 1995, Sarah and Andrew have remained close. They still live at the Royal Lodge together.

Her appearance came after she spoke about her diagnosis on her podcast. She described her diagnosis as a “friend”.

“I really feel this is really exciting, about having this enormous friend with me, who is now my friend, to such a degree I feel like a shield, like I’ve got a shield of protection because it feels like it’s definitely there to say, ‘We got this’,” she said.

In other podcast episodes, Sarah revealed that Princess Eugenie had “all but moved in” with her at the Royal Lodge to help following her surgery.

