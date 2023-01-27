Samantha Markle ‘exposes Meghan’s motive’ behind not inviting her family to royal wedding in interview

Samantha Markle has ‘exposed’ half-sister Meghan’s ‘motive’ behind not inviting her family to her royal wedding in a new interview.

41-year-old Meghan tied the knot to Prince Harry in 2018 – but the only family member present on her side was her mum, Doria Ragland.

Now, Samantha has got candid about her family’s absence at the royal event – claiming it was down to the “porky pies” Meghan had told.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot back in 2018 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Samantha Markle interview

Speaking on Tucker Carlson Today on Thursday (January 26), Samantha said: “We were kind of puzzled when both sides of the family were kept away from the royal wedding.

“And we started wondering, ‘What’s up with this? Why? And we started to realise, Aha’ When you have a wedding and people start drinking champagne at the reception, they start talking.

“So what can the motive be for keeping both sides of the family away? The stories would come out.”

Samantha went on to claim that according to journalists, they found out that there were “porky pies” that Meghan “probably told to the royals and even to Harry when they met her”.

We didn’t know that she had told the royal family so many porky pies.

She then alleged that “in order to cover up”, her family were not invited.

Samantha hit out at Meghan again during her latest interview (Credit: Fox News/YouTube)

Samantha Markle ‘exposes lies Meghan told’ during interview

The “lies” that Meghan allegedly told were about her grants, scholarship and working at the embassy in Argentina, according to Samantha.

Samantha said: “Our uncle Mike, who worked for the embassy, as a favour to dad, dad paid for her five-week study program. Uncle Mike threw in the letter of recommendation, even though he only met Meghan once when she was a baby.”

“A five-week study program doesn’t equate with working at the embassy, which she told Rachael Ray and Craig Ferguson on live television,” she added.

“So all of these lies started coming out. But we didn’t know that she had told the royal family so many porky pies.

“So it makes sense. ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to keep everybody away because if they start talking, the lies will come out.'”

Meghan Markle talks working in the embassy

Meghan had previously discussed her time at the Embassy in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire.

Speaking to the publication, the self-proclaimed “theatre nerd” said she found herself torn between acting and politics – so she studied both at college.

She said: “I knew I wanted to do acting. But I hated the idea of being this cliché — a girl from LA who decides to be an actress.

“I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics. So I ended up changing my major completely, and double majoring in theatre and international relations.”

She added: “By my junior year, I had finished most of my credits. I applied for an internship at the US Embassy. So I ended up working in the embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months.”

Read more: Meghan and Harry dealt blow as Americans urge them to ‘apologise and move back to UK’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.