Royal fans all asking same thing about Peter Phillips as he walks in funeral procession

The Queen’s funeral was held today (September 19) in London and Windsor and Peter Phillips prompted the same question among watchers.

Numerous royals were in attendance to pay their respects. However, one, in particular, caught the attention of some watchers.

Peter Phillips doesn’t hold a royal title, despite being surrounded by those who do.

As a result, numerous viewers rushed to social media to question why.

Royal Peter Phillips at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter Phillips confuses royal fans

“Who is Peter Phillips and why doesn’t he have a fancy title,” asked one fan.

A second noted: “Everyone here has a title except for Peter Phillips!!”

“I like how everyone here is listed by their fancy titles and then there’s just Peter Phillips,” said a third commenter.

Another said: “All these people have some sick title and then… ‘Peter Phillips’.”

“Peter Phillips with no royal title. Just some guy plucked to start in the big game,” joked a fifth.

A sixth ranted: “This is another tradition that I think needs to be modernised. How can Peter Phillips be 17th in line to the throne and yet not be a Prince? How can he be the Queen’s grandchild and not have a title, when it’s not like he’s a b**tard? Even ba**tards born of sons fare better.”

“Although it’s standard for the monarch’s grandchildren to adopt an HRH prince or princess title, Princess Anne famously eschewed those titles for Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. No word on whether this oversight was H&M’s call,” pondered another.

While an eighth said: “Got to feel for Peter Phillips. Thankless role and no title.”

“Peter Phillips having no title is killing me,” said another.

Peter Phillips does not hold a royal title (Credit: Cover Images)

The Queen’s eldest grandchild is the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.

Peter was born in 1977 and did not inherit a royal title.

His parents “are said to have rejected an offer from the Queen of titles which would have enabled their children to be born into the peerage,” according to the BBC.

Who is Peter Phillips?

Ultimately, they wanted their children to lead normal lives. As a result, Peter is not a working royal.

He has previously held roles at Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team and the Royal Bank of Scotland. He also has his own sports management company.

Meanwhile, Peter was recently divorced.

He married his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, at Windsor Castle in 2008. The couple share two daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

However, after over a decade of marriage, they chose to split at the start of the global pandemic.

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost,” the former couple said in a statement at the time.

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

The statement added: “Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

He has often been dubbed the Queen’s favourite grandchild.

