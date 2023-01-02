The royal family made news headlines Prince Louis joined them for the first time on their annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

But it was his adorable gesture to his older sister Charlotte that stole the show.

Before attending the morning church service, Louis left royal fans in awe as he ran up to his sister Charlotte to give her a sweet gift.

Willian and Kate’s son Louis joined his family on the 300 metre walk to St Mary Magdalene church (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family news: Prince Louis made his debut at Sandringham House

Prince Louis is known for stealing the spotlight when he’s out with the royal family.

This time, fans applauded the four-year for his kind gesture towards his sister and the “precious bond” that the pair appear to have.

It’s an annual tradition for the royal family to spend Christmas at Sandringham House and this year Louis made his debut.

The cheeky prince was accompanied by his parents and siblings on their walk to St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

The festive walk began at Sandringham House and finished at the church where the family attended the morning service.

During the 300 metre stroll, the royals met with crowds of fans who lined to route the church to greet the family and give them presents .

Prince Louis handed his older sister Charlotte some flowers at the Christmas Day walk (Credit: Splash News)

Adorable moment between Louis and his sister was captured by a fan

Louis received many gifts from members of the public and one Twitter user even caught a sweet exchange on camera.

In the video, Louis received a bouquet of flowers from a fan.

The young prince was then caught running towards William, George and Charlotte to hand the flowers to his sister.

Fans could be heard saying “aww” in response to Louis’ sweet gesture.

His father Prince William also gave him a pat on the head before they continued walking to the church.

The fan captioned the post: “Awww! Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today.”

Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today 😍😍❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wymx9l2vRd — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) December 26, 2022

Many royal fans flooded the comments calling Prince Louis an “adorable and loving” brother.

One fan commented: “That is just so sweet… My heart is melting.”

Another added: “Prince Louis is sooo adorable and a loving brother. I think any girl would love to have a brother like him.”

Someone else wrote: “Awwwww so sweet. Precious brother and sister bond. ”

A fourth added: “What an amazing and loving family. W and C raised these children right.”

