The latest royal family news suggests Prince Andrew is keen to start using his HRH title again.

Of course, he was ordered by the late Queen to stop using His Royal Highness when he was stripped of his remaining royal patronages last year.

However, after allegedly reaching an agreement with King Charles that’ll enable him to pursue some business interests, he also wants the HRH title back.

Royal family news: Andrew wants titles back?

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew knows that he won’t return to royal duties.

He is also said to understand that his patronages won’t be restored.

It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way.

He does, however, remain a Royal Knight of the Garter. Andrew also holds the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order title.

And it’s said that he’s perplexed as to why he can’t again use the HRH title – especially as he maintains he has done nothing wrong.

Andrew delivered blow by Charles?

Although his “innocent until proven guilty” stance appeared to have some sway with the Queen, it’s suggested the same can’t be said for his elder brother.

A source claimed Charles is resisting stirring up trouble by formally announcing any change in Andrew’s status.

Instead it’s alleged he will start to use his title again in a “low-key way”.

It’s said this would enable him to “test the water”, presumably with the British public.

However, any change would have to be approved by the monarch, it’s said.

The source claimed: “It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters.”

They did add, though: “Should he get the King’s consent.”

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on this story.

