The latest royal family news has seen the Firm called out over their ‘silence’ amid the backlash to Jeremy Clarkson and his tabloid attack on Meghan Markle.

Author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted that in her opinion it is “unforgivable” that no royals have spoken out.

Dr Shola, who is a regular guest on GMB and The Wright Stuff, claimed to her followers that perceived inaction on the royals’ part was “strategic”.

However, sentiments were divided among those replying to Dr Shola’s tweet, with royal family supporters flocking to stand up for them on social media.

Royal family news: Firm accused of Jeremy Clarkson ‘silence’ regarding Meghan

Dr Shola tweeted to her near-170,000 followers to allege: “The royal family’s silence to date of Jeremy Clarkson violent attack of Meghan Markle is unforgivable.

“This is not ‘dignified’ silence – by their strategic well-intentioned silence they are advocating violence against Meghan and by extension all women,” she claimed.

“Shame Shame Shame Shame.”

This is not ‘dignified’ silence.

She also shared her tweet as a post on Instagram, adding further claims in the upload’s caption.

Dr Shola added: “Jeremy Clarkson is a Jackass.

“His new ‘apology’ wasn’t even to #meghanmarkle. It was to #princeharry with the excuse of writing in ‘write in a hurry’ to explain his vicious misogyny???? Make it make sense.

“The royal family must take full responsibility for their action/inaction in this.”

How Twitter users reacted

While many social media users felt the need to react to Dr Shola’s tweet, not many engaged with the points beyond making it clear whether they supported them or opposed.

“Why would they?” responded one Twitter user.

Another tweeted in reply: “The dignified silence from the family, staying above the unseemly fray started by the Sussexes and perpetuated by those joining in on all sides, is golden.”

Meanwhile, someone else mimicked Dr Shola’s tweet by writing: “Bore Bore Bore Bore.”

However, someone else fired back: “Totally agree.”

“I agree. This should have been addressed by them immediately!” posted another person.

And somebody else claimed: “Clarkson is their friend, why would they slate him?”

