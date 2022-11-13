This Remembrance Sunday (November 13), eagled-eyed royal fans may spot a break from tradition from King Charles III.

As he takes the lead at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch, it’s been reported that Charles will also make changes to a pivotal part of the day started by the late Queen.

All eyes will be on Charles as he lays a wreath to mark Remembrance Sunday.

But, according to reports, the wreath will look very different to the one the Queen laid during her reign.

Remembrance Sunday: King Charles to make changes

Charles will be seen laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London today.

However, it’s been claimed that he will lay a visibly different wreath to the one the Queen favoured.

Her wreath was striking, featuring 90 stunning poppies.

King Charles, however, has reportedly had a redesign.

His will display fewer poppies that have a larger design.

Tribute to the Queen?

As well as this, in a clear nod to his late mother, his wreath will include a special ribbon in purple, yellow and gold – his family’s racing colours.

Of course, the Queen was a keen racing fan and her association with horses was much-loved by royal fans.

The tribute comes after a statue of the Queen was branded “beautiful” by royal fans.

It was unveiled earlier this week at the west front of York Minster by King Charles.

In a speech, the monarch said: “My wife and I are deeply touched to have been asked to unveil this statue to my beloved mother.

“When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory. as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.”

During her 70-reign, the Queen missed laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday just seven times.

The Queen didn’t lay a wreath twice when she was pregnant and five times when she was away on tour.

In 2021 she didn’t lay a wreath after suffering a back injury.

However, the royal family were there on her behalf, laying it in her honour.

Which royals will attend Remembrance Sunday?

This year will be Charles’ first time leading the nation in honouring our war heroes.

Senior members of the royal family are all expected to attend.

This will include Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence will also attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent is also expected to be in attendance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t expected to fly over from America to mark the occasion.

Prince Andrew’s attendance is also unconfirmed.

You can watch the Remembrance Sunday service on BBC One today (November 13) at 10.15am.

