New Queen statue branded ‘beautiful’ by royal fans as King Charles issues emotional statement

A new statue of the late Queen delighted royal fans today as they branded it “beautiful”.

On Wednesday, King Charles and the Queen Consort paid a visit to York to unveil the statue of his late mother.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September aged 96. Following her death, her eldest son Charles became King while his wife Camilla took on the title of Queen Consort.

The new statue sits at the west front of York Minster.

The King unveils a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth at York Minster. Designed and carved by Minster stonemason, Richard Bossons, the statue honours the life of service and dedication of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen statue

The 6ft 7in sculpture shows the late monarch wearing Garter robes and the George IV State Diadem.

She’s also holding the orb and sceptre symbols of authority.

Richard Bossons created the statue, made from French lepine limestone, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In a speech today, the King said: “My wife and I are deeply touched to have been asked to unveil this statue to my beloved mother.

The King and Queen Consort unveiled the statue today (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family Channel)

King Charles speech

“When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement…

“…it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory…

“…as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion.”

He continued: “The creation of this statue is also, if I may say so, a tribute to the support, affection and prayers that the community of this cathedral, and of this great city, always gave the late Queen…

The statue was unveiled in York today (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family Channel)

“…and all for which she stood in the life of the nation and the Commonwealth.”

Concluding his speech, the King said: “It is a testament to the Minster’s enduring mission of showing God’s love and presence to all.

“The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

“Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square, for centuries to come.

Reaction to the statue

“A constant example of the duty and care for others…

“…and for our community, which is the calling and the duty we all share.”

It’s beautiful, a stunning tribute to such a wonderful monarch.

Royal fans have shared their thoughts on the statue, and many have called it “beautiful”.

One person said on Twitter: “It’s beautiful! I love it.”

Another gushed: “It’s beautiful, a stunning tribute to such a wonderful monarch.”

One added: “Absolutely beautiful. Reminds me of Queen Victoria.”

